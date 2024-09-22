Musk undergoes probe for Biden assassination ‘joke’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk is currently facing scrutiny from the U.S. Secret Service following a provocative social post he made after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Musk, the billionaire owner of the platform X (formerly Twitter), claimed that his deleted tweet, which implied a lack of threats against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, was merely a “joke.”



The controversy began after a shooter narrowly missed during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, and a pro-Ukrainian activist was arrested for attempting to ambush the nominee at a golf course in Florida. In response to these events, Musk tweeted, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala ???” This post incited outrage among many Democrats, who accused him of inciting violence to his vast audience of 198 million followers. The tweet was swiftly removed.



In response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request regarding Musk’s post, the Secret Service revealed that records concerning it were "compiled for law enforcement purposes" and could not be disclosed, as doing so might interfere with ongoing enforcement proceedings. A spokesperson for the agency, Nate Herring, acknowledged their awareness of Musk’s tweet but emphasized that they do not comment on matters related to protective intelligence. He assured that the Secret Service investigates all threats involving individuals under their protection.



According to reports, Musk may face a visit from the Secret Service, during which he would need to demonstrate that he does not pose an imminent threat to Biden and Harris. This incident highlights the fine line between social media commentary and serious implications, especially when it comes to the safety of public figures. As the investigation unfolds, it raises questions about accountability in digital communications and the responsibilities of influential individuals in the public sphere.

