Kuwait Amir Congratulates Mali On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to Mali Transitional President Colonel Assimi Goita, on the occasion of his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President well-being, and Mali and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.