Occupation Forces Raid, Shut Down Al-Jazeera Office In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces on Sunday raided Al-Jazeera's office in Ramallah in the occupied West and ordered the Doha-based news to shut down operations for 45 days.

The occupation forces forced the channel's staff to leave the office, close it and hang up the closure decision as the order was handed to the network's West Bank bureau chief Walid Al-Omari.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the occupation's storming of the office and closing it for 45 days, and considered it in a press release an arbitrary decision and a new aggression against journalistic work and the media that has been exposing the occupation's crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Syndicate called on all parties and institutions concerned with the rights of journalists to provide them with a safe work environment and to quickly move to condemn the decision and stop its implementation.

They also affirmed full solidarity with the channel and its journalists and putting its headquarters and capabilities at the service of journalists in the office. (end)

