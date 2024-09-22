IIGJ Udupi to Participate in Live Interaction with Hon’ble Prime Minister on PM Vishwakarma Scheme Anniversary: GJEPC

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 18th September 2024, Udupi: On the occasion of the first anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme, the Indian Institute of Gems & Jewellery (IIGJ), a Project of GJEPC in Udupi, has been selected as one of seven institutes nationwide for a live interaction with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 20th September 2024. PM Vishwakarma is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering traditional artisans and craftsmen.

On 14th March 2024, GJEPC signed an MoU with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), appointing GJEPC as implementing agency for imparting goldsmith training under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. Since then, GJEPC has commenced training initiatives at IIGJ Jaipur and IIGJ Udupi.

IIGJ Udupi has been selected to represent the region at this prestigious event due to its demonstrated excellence in training artisans in the jewellery sector. Since April 2024, IIGJ Udupi has trained a total of 338 students, including 207 participants enrolled under the PM Vishwakarma scheme. During the same period, IIGJ Jaipur has trained 169 students, of which 85 were enrolled under the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme is poised to revolutionise the landscape of traditional crafts in India. Designed to empower and uplift artisans, the scheme offers a comprehensive package of benefits that includes skill training, tool kits, and financial assistance.

At the heart of the Vishwakarma scheme lies a commitment to not just skilling artisans but also scaling up their businesses. By providing them with the necessary tools and resources, the government aims to enable these craftsmen to compete effectively in the global market.

The scheme is being jointly implemented by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and the Department of Financial Services (DFS).

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “The PM Vishwakarma scheme is a transformative initiative for India’s gem and jewellery artisans. By providing comprehensive support for skill development, financial assistance, and market access, the scheme empowers artisans to realise their full potential and contribute to the nation's economic growth. IIGJ Udupi, as one of the leading training institutions selected for interaction by Hon’ble PM, is playing a vital role in nurturing the next generation of skilled artisans and preserving our rich cultural heritage.”

The scheme begins with a registration process. Once registered, artisans will undergo rigorous skill training to enhance their expertise and stay abreast of the latest techniques and trends. To support their work, the government will provide a tool kit worth ₹15,000, equipping them with the essential tools and equipment needed for their craft.

Recognising the financial challenges faced by many artisans, the government has also introduced a loan scheme. Artisans can avail collateral-free enterprise development loans of ₹1 lakh (first tranche for 18 months repayment) and ₹2 lakh (second tranche for 30 months repayment) to expand their businesses, invest in new equipment, or explore new markets. A concessional rate of interest of 5% will be charged from the beneficiary with an interest subvention cap of 8% to be paid by the MoMSME.





