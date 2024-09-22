2nd Season of Bharat Dignity Awards 2024 celebrated with power awardees

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 18th September 2024: The News Mania celebrated ‘Bharat Dignity Awards 2024’ second season on 14th September at The Sonnet with twenty two respected awardees from different spheres of life. The program was hosted by eminent director Dr. Ashok Viswanathan and renowned anchor Debolina Debgupta

Debashish Kumar- MLA, Wing Commander Himanshu Tiwari -CPRO, Ministry of Defence, Debashis Sen IAS Former Chairman of Hidco and NKDA, Manashi Roy Chowdhury, Co Chairman of Techno India group were the respected Guest of Honor of the event who graced the occasion with their presence from lamp lighting to felicitation.

Probhat Roy – Film Director, Rj Praveen- Social Influencer And Anchor, Dona Ganguly-Odisi Dancer, Jojo Mukherjee-Singer and Actress, Rajib Roy Choudhury- Sr General Manager Vedic Village Spa Resort, Ratan Lal Agarwal –Director of RR Agarwal Jewellers, Mamta Binani-President of MSME Kolkata Chapter, Saradindo Tikadar - Kolkata Police, Arindam Bhattacharjee- International Advocate, Anindo Sarkar-Film Director, Braten Mondal – Founder Of BNS Ayusmati Hospital, Priyanka Minani- Founder Of Cake Xpress, Arijit Banerjee –Toilet Man Of West Bengal, Ekta Bhattacharjee-Creative Director, Rupa Ghosh Dastidar-Founder Of Kids Kinetics were amongst a host of luminaries being presented at the inaugural Bharat Dignity awards 2024 at a glittering function in the city.

Lion Esa Goswami weaved a mesmerizing tapestry of music and dance through her inaugural presentation.

The guest and dignitaries were overjoyed by the magical performance of Advisory Guru Sanchita Bhattacharya’s “Ahalya” and Advisory Tapash Debnath who added the dais with his rhythm of Kathak Dance of “Shoroter Abahan”.

Further He who is the king of laughter, the merchant of happiness Shakil Ansari who is one of the past Awardee and Advisory also graced the stage with his thrilling performance as well.



Debanshu Sen and team performed on Santoor with Tabla to captivate the audience with classical richness

Such wonderful program would have never been possible without the contribution of the Sponsors like Techno India Group as Education partner, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited as Essential partner, Vedic Village Spa Resort as Hospitality Partner, The Cake xpress as Dessert partner , BNS Ayusmati Hospital as Wellness Partner, Digital partner as Makers Easy, Styling Partner VNC, Lions Advocates, News Mania welfare Trust, Charishma Tea, KKC Fruits, Sharma Snacks as Gift Partners and supported by Shah Trading Corporation, Maple Digital and Hindustan Research corporation, Festivent and Trip go Holidays.

All the members enjoyed the evening and member Bharat Shah captured the moment with his magical voice. The committee members were Advisory Goutam Ghosh –Film Director, Raj Kamal Johri- Former ADG-West Bengal Police, Deepak Bahl - Hospitality Consultant, Executive members Shruti Dhar, Arindam Sarkhel, Sheikh Salim, Asif Shah ,Sourav Sarkar, Sunita Jain, RK Tara, Sheela Kapoor, Lions Amaresh Kumar Roy, Hashim Khan Prasenjit Chaturvedi and Vibha Chawla.

Editor in Chief of News Mania and Chairman of Bharat Dignity Awards Bornali Biswas said, “Bharat Dignity Awards aims at acknowledging success, recognizing contributions, appreciating efforts, and celebrating the growth of the contributors as the industry widely remains a major contributor to the economic development of our nation building. Their achievements remind us that greatness is not only measured by success but by the positive impact one makes on the lives of others”





MENAFN22092024007598011681ID1108700657