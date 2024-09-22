Kriti Sanon Looks Absolutely Ravishing In Trench Coat With Dramatic Faux Fur Sleeves

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in the heist comedy 'Crew', has shared pictures of herself from the recently concluded London Week. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a string of pictures in which she can be seen rocking different outfits.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a trench coat which is draped around her sleeves with added drama from the faux fur sleeves.

The actress then donned a monochromatic black look as she paired the fit to flare black dress with knee high boots and silver accessories, and looked absolutely stunning.

Lastly the actress sported a turtle neck blue checks dress, she paired the dress with an olive bag and knee high boots once again with a pair of sunglasses and looked mesmerising.

Her appearance has struck the perfect balance between grace and sophisticated style. Earlier, this year in July, the actress bought a 2000 sq ft plot of land in the celebrity capital of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Alibaug. The land is situated in a prime location, and is less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty.

Kriti, who has been increasing her real estate portfolio, purchased the plot at Sol De Alibaug, which is India's first signature land development and embodies exquisite design, lush green surroundings, and top-notch amenities. The recently inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link further enhances connectivity for the high profile investors seeking retreat in Alibaug's real estate landscape.

The sewerage and stormwater drains will be developed by HoABL while the actual construction of the property will have to be undertaken by plot owners.

Her other real estate investments include one in a commercial space in Bangalore and a villa in Goa.