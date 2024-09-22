Kuwait Amir's Representative Affirms Keenness To Participate In Summit Of Future

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad reaffirmed keenness to participate in the Summit of the Future and all meetings during UN General Assembly's 79th Session.

His Highness the Crown Prince, during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on sidelines of UNGA 79th Session, called on member countries to join hands, develop the UN and promoting its role to boost international security and stability, as well as achieve the sustainable development goals.

He conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir and his support of the UN's "important and vital" role, as well as his recognition of endeavors of Guterres.

Guterres commended Kuwait's "active and historic" support of the UN's activities, and affirmed importance of backing international peace and security.

The two sides discussed regional and international developments, UN role in promoting international peace and security and achieving sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the UN said in a statement the two leaders discussed KUwait-UN strong partnership, and exchanged views over the Middle East, Sudan, peace and security in the Gulf region.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahyan, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at Diwan of Crown Prince Mazen Al-Essa, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai and Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah. (end)

