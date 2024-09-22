عربي


Internal Affairs Ministry Warns Azerbaijani Citizens

9/22/2024 1:06:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a warning to citizens regarding fraud cases, Azernews reports.

Statement from the Ministry mentions:

"Calls are being made to citizens, especially elderly individuals, claiming that their close relatives are ill and urgently need money for treatment. These calls, sometimes using artificial intelligence to mimic voices, inform them that a tragedy has occurred involving a family member and request financial assistance.

Police investigations have been conducted into cases of funds being fraudulently obtained, resulting in several successful operations that led to the arrest and prosecution of individuals involved."

The Ministry urges citizens to be vigilant, verify information regarding incoming calls, and refrain from giving money to unknown individuals.

MENAFN22092024000195011045ID1108700381


AzerNews

