Internal Affairs Ministry Warns Azerbaijani Citizens
Date
9/22/2024 1:06:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a warning to
citizens regarding fraud cases, Azernews
reports.
Statement from the Ministry mentions:
"Calls are being made to citizens, especially elderly
individuals, claiming that their close relatives are ill and
urgently need money for treatment. These calls, sometimes using
artificial intelligence to mimic voices, inform them that a tragedy
has occurred involving a family member and request financial
assistance.
Police investigations have been conducted into cases of funds
being fraudulently obtained, resulting in several successful
operations that led to the arrest and prosecution of individuals
involved."
The Ministry urges citizens to be vigilant, verify information
regarding incoming calls, and refrain from giving money to unknown
individuals.
MENAFN22092024000195011045ID1108700381
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.