Zelensky: Strikes On Enemy Territory Bring War Back Home To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Strikes on enemy territory fundamentally change the situation and bring the war back home to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, today, it is worth praising Ukrainian warriors for their precision – precision on the enemy's territory.

"This is a fundamental turning point – our ability to bring the war back home – to Russia," Zelensky said.

He noted another arms depot in Russia had been damaged and it was a significant ammunition warehouse for the occupiers. He thanked all of the Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces, all those involved in the operation.

The president added that there was also a good job done by Ukraine's SBU State Security Service on another arsenal of Russian troops.

"These were depots of Russian tactical missiles and guided aerial bombs – all the things that Russia uses to terrorize our cities, our positions. And I want to emphasize that we are doing this thanks to our capabilities, our weapons – without the means that can be provided by our partners and that can significantly accelerate the end of this war by destroying Russia's offensive potential," Zelensky said.

On September 21, SBU drones hit the infrastructure of the Shaykovka military airfield in Russia's Kaluga region, where Tu-22M strategic bombers are stationed.