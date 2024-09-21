Kuwait Hammers N. Mariana Islands 6-0 In U-20 Asian Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's youth squad started their campaign in Group C qualifiers of the 2025 AFC U-20 Asian Cup with a spectacular 6-0 win over the Northern Mariana Islands on Saturday.

The game was held at Abdullah Alkhalifa Alsabah in Mishref district, Kuwait.

The hosts took the lead in the first minute through Eid Al-Ruqbah five minutes before Turki Al-Yousef doubled their advantage.

The youth Blue continued to dominate with Yosef Al-Shammari netting a brace in the 10th and 17th minutes to take a healthy advantage into the break.

Kuwait's Al-Yousef showed his class to score in the 49th minute before completing his hat-trick in the 53rd minute, thus dashing the guests' hopes for comeback.

In another game, the UAE team defeated Lebanon's 3-2, netting their first three points in the qualifications.

On Monday, Kuwait - the frontrunner in Group C, will face South Korea while the UAE will face Northern Mariana Islands.

On Wednesday, the Kuwaiti team will be pitted against Lebanon in a decisive match for both sides.

Kuwait is hosting the Group C qualifiers of the U-20 Asian Cup to be held in China next year. (end)

