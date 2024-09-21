Preparations Continue For Bromine Amman Marathon Launch

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Run Jordan continues its intensive preparations for the 14th edition of the Bromine Amman Marathon, scheduled to take place on Friday, October 4th, under the slogan "Run in the Heart of Amman."

The marathon is expected to attract thousands of local and international runners, as well as running enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

Lina Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, commented on the ongoing preparations:“At Run Jordan, we are working diligently and with great care, in collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality and all relevant entities, to ensure the success of this prominent sporting event. We aim to offer a unique sports experience characterised by professional organisation and wide participation, further elevating Amman's status as a distinguished sports destination in the region.”

Kurd further emphasised, saying: "Our partnership with the Greater Amman Municipality is a key strategic partnership, and together we have worked to create the right conditions and meet all requirements to ensure the marathon runs smoothly and safely."

The preparations also include various logistical and technical arrangements to ensure the race routes are ready and to provide all necessary amenities and safety measures for participants. Cheer and entertainment stations will be set up along the race course to boost the sporting spirit and motivate the runners. Specialized medical and emergency teams will also be on hand to address any urgent situations.

It is worth noting that the Bromine Amman Marathon has become a significant sporting event, drawing the attention of many athletes and fans, and contributing to raising awareness about the importance of sports and physical activity. This year's marathon is expected to witness extensive participation and intense competition among runners across various categories and distances.