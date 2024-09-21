Jordanian Companies To Participate In Dubai's Food, Agri-Tech Exhibitions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Fifteen Jordanian companies will participate on Tuesday in three specialised exhibitions at the Dubai World Trade Centre, focusing on food manufacturing, branding, and agricultural technology.

According to a statement by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) on Saturday, these exhibitions are part of the Gulf Food Exhibition, one of the most significant international events due to the large participation of exhibitors, traders, and visitors from around the world, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The first focuses on confectionery and snacks, the second on private label and licensing, and the third, Gulfood Green, will be held for the first time in the region, specialising in agricultural technology and products such as vegetables, fruit, and dates.

Ahmed Khudari, president of the JEA, said that Jordan's participation in these three-day exhibitions is part of the association's plans and programmes to promote the national industry, penetrate new markets, and stay updated with the latest global developments in food production.

Established in 1988, the JEA aims to support the export of products and services from the industrial sector and engage in activities to develop the Kingdom's exports, participate in international exhibitions, and organise specialised seminars and roundtable discussions.

The Jordanian food industry represents 15 per cent of the total industrial establishments in the Kingdom, with 2,645 establishments providing 50,000 jobs and a registered capital of JD641 million.