Israel Strikes Gaza Shelter Killing 22 People

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli committed a new massacre on Saturday as it bombed a school displaced persons in Gaza City, killing at least 22 civilians. The occupation army claimed that the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) used the shelter to plan and carry out operations against Israel.





The of in Gaza said that the toll of the occupation's massacre against the displaced persons in the Al-Zeitoun school reached 22 dead and 30 wounded, mostly children and women. It added that the Israeli occupation's targeting of the Ministry of Health warehouse in the Musabah area, southern Gaza, resulted in four deaths and six injuries, including serious cases.





In the same context, new deaths and injuries recorded as a result of the occupation's targeting of a camp for displaced persons in the city of Khan Yunis, coinciding with violent shelling targeting the railway area. This comes at a time when the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 41,272 dead and about 95,550 wounded since the Israeli occupation began its devastating war on the Strip on October 7.





Hamas commented:“The brutal Zionist raids continue on defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the criminal occupation army has committed a number of massacres in the past hours, including the criminal bombing of the Al-Zeitoun Elementary School in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City with a number of missiles, which led to the martyrdom of twenty-two people, including thirteen children and six women.”