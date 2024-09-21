Lebanese Ministry Of Health: 31 Killed In Israeli Raid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Dr. Firas Abiad on Saturday announced death of 31 people, including three children and seven women, and the injury of 68 others in the Israeli on southern suburbs of Beirut the day before.

In a press conference, Dr. Abiad stated, "There are still unidentified (human) remains due to the airstrike, and we have conducted over 2,000 surgeries for those in the recent Israeli attacks." He was alluding to yesterday's deadly strike and a previous wave of explosions in many wireless communication devices earlier this week.

For its part, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the rubble removal operation in the Al-Qaim neighborhood, in the capital southern suburbs, is still ongoing "in search for 23 people missing." The agency noted that more heavy machinery has been brought in to search under the debris left by the airstrike, which was carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on a 10-story residential building.

NNA explained that civil defense teams, health organizations, and the Red Cross have been continuing their efforts since yesterday to recover the bodies of the dead and injured. It noted that the targeted building was completely destroyed, while some neighboring buildings were partially damaged.

Yesterday afternoon, the southern suburb witnessed the airstrike, which was carried out by an Israeli occupation F-35 aircraft. (end)

