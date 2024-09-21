Man Injured In Drone Attack On Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 48-year-old man was after an explosive was dropped from an enemy drone in Kherson on Saturday.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a 48-year-old man was injured after an explosive was dropped from a drone," the post said.

It added that the victim had been hospitalized with a blast injury, a scapular fracture, and injuries to his head, back, arms and legs.

Earlier reports said that two residents of Beryslav in the Kherson region had been injured in a Russian drone attack.