Man Injured In Drone Attack On Kherson
9/21/2024 9:16:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 48-year-old man was injured after an explosive was dropped from an enemy drone in Kherson on Saturday.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a 48-year-old man was injured after an explosive was dropped from a drone," the post said.
It added that the victim had been hospitalized with a blast injury, a scapular fracture, and injuries to his head, back, arms and legs.
Earlier reports said that two residents of Beryslav in the Kherson region had been injured in a Russian drone attack.
