Two Injured In Enemy Drone Attack On Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two residents of Beryslav in Ukraine's southern Kherson region were in a Russian drone attack on Saturday.

The region's military administration announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Two people killed as Russians target Kherson region

"Two residents of Beryslav were injured in a Russian drone attack. At around 10:00, a 57-year-old woman was injured in the strike. She suffered a blast injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her head and neck. She is in a serious condition. At 11:00, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a 53-year-old man. He suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wound to his leg," the post said.