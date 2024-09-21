Two Injured In Enemy Drone Attack On Beryslav
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two residents of Beryslav in Ukraine's southern Kherson region were injured in a Russian drone attack on Saturday.
The region's military administration announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Two residents of Beryslav were injured in a Russian drone attack. At around 10:00, a 57-year-old woman was injured in the strike. She suffered a blast injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her head and neck. She is in a serious condition. At 11:00, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a 53-year-old man. He suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wound to his leg," the post said.
