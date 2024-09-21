Hirschi Moves Into GC Contention At Tour De Luxembourg

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Swiss puncheur 3rd on stage 3

Marc Hirschi continued his run of good form in Luxembourg this week, placing third on stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg and now sitting 3rd on GC heading into the 15km ITT stage tomorrow.

The Emirati squad were very active throughout the day with Felix Grossschartner attacking from afar, but it was Marc Hirschi's move at 8km to go which was tracked by Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) which caused the biggest stir, although the winning move had ultimately been made by Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quickstep) and Davide Formolo (Movistar).

The race was won solo by Mauri Vansevenant who now takes over the race lead with Hirschi now in 3rd overall.

Stage 3 results

1 Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quickstep) 4.54.34

2 Van Der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) +41”

3 Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

GC after stage 3

1 Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quickstep) 12.21.16

2 Van Der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) +41”

3 Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) s.t