1985 -- The Kuwaiti conducted a census pending issuance of the civil identity card.

1996 -- Library of the Grand Mosque opened to the public.

2003 -- The Kuwaiti hammer champion, Ali Al-Zankawi, won the medal in the 15th track-and-field Asian held in the Philippines.

2003 -- The Kuwaiti fencer Abdulwahab Al-Saeedi won the medal in the epee competition in the international fencing tournament held in Atlanta, the US.

2008 -- Al-Arabi Sports Club won the first edition of the Kuwaiti super cup, beating Kuwait Sports Club 1-0.

2011 -- The Ministry of Education inaugurated "Al-Sedeem" school for students of difficult learning.

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inked an agreement to lend Tanzania KD four million (USD 13.6 million) for renovating a hospital.

2017 -- The former MP Hamad Al-Ayyar died at the age of 85. He was a parliament member between 1963 and 1971, served as the minister of social affairs and labor in 1971 and had also held the portfolio of the electricity department.

2020 -- Al-Arabi Sports Club won the Kuwait Amir Cup football tournament, beating Kuwait Sports Club 2-0.

2021 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company declared full successful operation of the environmentally friendly fuel project. (end)

