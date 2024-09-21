JPC On Waqf Bill To Hold Meetings Across 5 States From September 26

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is set to hold informal discussions across five states between September 26 and October 1, engaging various stakeholders in an effort to refine the proposed changes to the Waqf Act.

This Act governs the management of registered Waqf properties throughout the country.

The first consultation will take place in Mumbai on September 26, bringing together representatives from the Maharashtra Government, the of Minority Affairs, and the Maharashtra Waqf Board.

This initial meeting will pave the way for subsequent consultations by focussing on addressing critical issues such as transparency, efficiency, and empowerment in the management of Waqf properties.

The following day, September 27, the JPC will hold discussions in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Stakeholders in attendance will include representatives from the Gujarat Government, the Gujarat Waqf Board, and other relevant parties.

In addition to government officials, legal professionals from the Bar Council, Lawyers Associations, and Mutawalli Associations will share their insights on how the proposed reforms might affect the management of Waqf properties in the state.

On September 28, the JPC will move to Hyderabad, which is home to several prominent Waqf properties in India.

The discussions in Hyderabad will involve participants from the Waqf Boards of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as well as the State Minority Commissions from both states. Additionally, the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board will take part in these discussions.

Following this, the JPC will head to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for consultations on September 30 and then to Bengaluru, Karnataka, for discussions on October 1.

Across these meetings, key aspects of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be examined, including the digitisation of records, more rigorous auditing processes, enhanced legal measures for dealing with encroachments, and the decentralisation of Waqf management.

The JPC's nationwide consultations are aimed at gathering feedback from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives from the five states, as well as Union Territories, to ensure a comprehensive approach to reforming the Waqf Act.