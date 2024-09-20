IMD Predicts More Rains In West Bengal, Sikkim Gangtok Tops The List With Best Air Quality - Weather Forecast, AQI Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against possibility of downpours in several states on September 21. In this regard, the IMD issued forecast and warnings for different regions of India as given below. It is important to note that there is no alert for heavy rains today.

Forecast and warnings for Central India

The Meteorological Department in its latest press release said,“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh during 23rd-26th ; Vidarbha & East Madhya Pradesh during 24th-26th; West Madhya Pradesh on 25th & 26th September.”

| IMD predicts more rain in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata today Forecast and warnings for East and Northeast India

The weather bulletin dated September 20 states, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during 22nd-24th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 22nd-26th; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during 23rd-26th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th September.

According to the weather report's predictions, hot and humid weather conditions are most likely in West Bengal and Sikkim on September 21, in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 22. IMD warned against“above normal maximum temperature” in Northeast India until September 23.

| India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Will Chennai weather play spoilsport? Forecast and warnings for Northwest India

The weather agency said“light to moderate rainfall” is likely in Northwest India but Rajasthan may witness mainly dry weather conditions until September 27.

Forecast and warnings for West and South Peninsular India

Predicting heavy precipitation in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Goa on September 24 and 25, the IMD said similar weather conditions are likely in Gujarat on September 25 and 26, in Karnataka on September 24.

| Weather bulletin, AQI: Check city with best and worst air quality here City with best and worst AQI

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 6:45 AM, Gujarat's Nandesari registered worst air quality with an AQI of 209 on Saturday. Sikkim's Gangtok stood out as the city with the least pollution level and best air quality as it recorded an AQI of 13. Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi , registered an AQI of '113' in moderate category. The financial capital, Mumbai, registered an AQI of 69 in 'satisfactory' category.