Virgelia Productions Empowers Women In Shelters With Premier Pageant Tickets And Make Over

Virgelia Productions Celebrates 36th Anniversary with Coronation of 2024-25 Title Holders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an inspiring gesture of compassion and empowerment, Virgelia Productions, a leader in the pageant and entertainment industry, is gifting a day of make-over and premier tickets to its prestigious upcoming pageant to women currently residing in shelters and abuse recovery programs. This extraordinary evening will provide these women with an unforgettable experience, filled with beauty, confidence, and inspiration. It will be an experience on the spotlight of glitz and glamour.The event, set to take place on November 16, 2024, at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, will showcase 44 contestants that will vie the coveted titles of Miss Asia USA , Miss Latina Global and Miss Europe Global. The contestants will compete in 3 major exciting categories namely: the lavish National Costume Competition, the elegant Evening Gown Competition, and the thrilling Swimsuit Competition. Each delegate embodies grace, strength, and beauty as they proudly represent their ancestral countries. -qualities that Virgelia Productions hopes will resonate with the attending women from shelters and recovery programs, offering them a renewed sense of hope and ambition.If you're a shelter case manager or recovery program coordinator, discuss this amazing opportunity with your client: a free premier pageant ticket complete with a makeover!Your client will have the opportunity to watch the beautiful show and grace the red carpet, where photographers and videographers will capture the action. Nominate a deserving individual by contacting Virgelia Productions and give them a night of empowerment, inspiration and unforgettable night of glamour!Founder and CEO Virgelia Villegas shared her vision for this initiative:"Watching our beautiful and confident delegates on this beautiful stage, I have no doubt that it will awaken a sparkle in their hearts and inspire them to pursue a brighter tomorrow. We are offering this empowering experience to encourage them to believe in their dreams and know that anything is possible."As the pageant celebrates its 36th Anniversary with the theme "Unity in Diversity", this special charity outreach aims to remind these women that no matter where they are on their journey, their inner beauty, strength, and resilience are undeniable. Virgelia Productions welcomes anyone who knows women in shelters or recovery programs to reach out and ensure these individuals have the opportunity to attend this empowering evening.In addition to showcasing the contestants' beauty and talent, 12 winners will be crowned during the pageant, each receiving the grand prize of a full college scholarship for a BA, MBA, or Doctorate. It's a night where dreams come true, not just for the contestants, but also for the women in attendance, who will be encouraged to envision and strive for brighter futures.Event Details:Date: November 16, 2024Venue: Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach, CATime: 4:30 PM: Red Carpet6:00 PM: Coronation Show9:00 PM: VIP PartyThe evening also promises a glamorous Red Carpet event, followed by a spectacular Coronation Show and an exclusive VIP Party. With this act of generosity, Virgelia Productions continues to honor its commitment to giving back to the community, while promoting diversity, empowerment, and cultural appreciation.About Virgelia Productions, Inc:For over 36 years, Virgelia Productions has been a trailblazer in producing world-class pageants and fashion shows that celebrate diversity, empowerment, and cultural heritage. Based in Los Angeles, the organization is renowned for prestigious fashion shows and events like Miss/Mrs. Asia USA, Miss/Mrs. Latina Global, and Miss/Mrs. Europe Global. Through its pageants, women from all walks of life are given an esteemed platform to showcase their talents, embrace their cultural identity, and gain global recognition. Virgelia Productions is dedicated to inspiring confidence, uplifting communities, and empowering women to achieve their dreams. For more information, visitContact Information:Phone: (800) 831-9880 Text: (818) 641-7779Email: ...Website:For press inquiries, interviews, or media credentials, please contact Virgelia Productions at (800) 831-9880 or via ...

