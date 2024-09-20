New Book Explores Christ's 1000-Year Reign And Sevenfold Blessings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

God's Foot is on the World: Christ the King Millennium Era Begins

Rev Fr Ignatius Mary Okoroji SDV

Embrace the Christ the King Calendar and experience sevenfold blessings of light, love, and peace in this sacred era.

- Explora BooksVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A heartfelt new spiritual guide,“God's Foot is on the World: Christ the King Millennium Era Begins” by Rev. Fr. Ignatius Mary Okoroji SDV, introduces readers to a transformative period in history-the 1000-year reign of Christ the King. This visionary work unveils how the world is now entering an era of divine intervention, signaling the manifestation of Christ's sovereignty across the globe. Rooted in both scripture and miraculous events witnessed in Africa, this book serves as a guideline for navigating life during this sacred millennium.Central to the book's message is the concept of the“Christ the King Calendar”, which outlines the sevenfold blessings bestowed upon humanity in this new era. This calendar, based on the seven-day cycle of Christ's mysteries, illuminates the path to a life immersed in divine grace. Each day of the week reflects a different aspect of God's divine presence, leading to blessings such as:Sevenfold Light: Christ's mysteries shine as a symbol of hope, bringing the light of God to the forefront of everyday life.Sevenfold Love: As God is love, this era ushers in a renewed spirit of love for God and neighbor.Sevenfold Peace: With the end of war and famine, peace reigns both in the present and as a remedy for past generations' sins.This sevenfold approach also marks the restoration of what has been stolen by the forces of evil throughout history. Rev. Fr. Okoroji draws from scriptures such as Joel 2 and Proverbs 6:30-31, affirming God's promise of restoration: "I will restore to you the years that the swarming locust has eaten." Readers are invited to experience a New Pentecost, a rebirth of spiritual fervor as nations adopt this divine calendar.The book also narrates miraculous events that occurred between 2006 and 2007 in a local diocese in Africa. These events, described as "nsccha na nkpocha" (sweeping away debris), serve as the spark that ignited global transformation. Fr. Okoroji recounts how entire communities turned away from pagan worship, destroyed shrines, and embraced Christ, cult members renounced their allegiance and were baptized, and evil practices were abandoned, and divine protection intervened during an assassination attempt on missionaries, where a miraculous wall of fire thwarted attackers, leading them to convert to Christianity in what is now known as the "Miracle of the Flame of God."These powerful stories of conversion and divine intervention have resonated beyond Africa, reaching people in the USA, Israel, Dubai, Brazil, Australia, Iraq, and Europe. This book draws on these miraculous moments to emphasize the worldwide impact of Christ's reign and the urgent need for humanity to align with God's plan.“God's Foot is on the World” offers readers a detailed understanding of how current global events pave the way for Christ's millennial reign. The book presents a combination of scriptural teachings and real-life experiences to help readers comprehend this sacred time.Rev. Fr. Okoroji's work reminds us that God's power is not bound by location or person but by His will to manifest His kingdom on Earth. This era, according to the author, is a time of preparation for the fulfillment of God's promises as Christ returns to reign as never before seen.For those seeking spiritual insight into the mysteries of Christ's reign and the divine blessings of this millennium,“God's Foot is on the World: Christ the King Millennium Era Begins” is a must-read. It is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide.Buy Here: God's Foot is on the World: Christ the King Millennium Era Begins ( )About Explora Books :Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

AUTHOR HIGHLIGHT: God's Foot is on the World by Fr. Ignatius Mary Okoroji

