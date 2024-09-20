Germany Sets To Give EUR 400M In Military Aid To Ukraine
9/20/2024 3:13:22 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German government intends to allocate extra EUR
400 million for military support to Ukraine this year
As reported by Ukrinform with reference to Handelsblatt , this is stated in a German finance Ministry letter to the Bundestag budget committee.
"The German government is set to allocate EUR
400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine," the message reads.
Parliamentary state secretary at the federal Ministry of Finance Florian Toncar, who signed the letter, stressed that "there is a serious risk that Ukraine, without significantly increased material support, could be defeated in its defense campaign."
The funds will be used to purchase military equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces – in particular, air defense equipment, drones and protective equipment.
Read also: Blinken
, Macron discuss support
for Ukraine
According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, about EUR
1.42 billion are still needed to support Ukraine by the end of the year. This is EUR
397 million more than the country's budget provides for, and that is why the Bundestag approval is necessary.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the German government announced a new aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, September 19.
