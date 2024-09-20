A Sknet Becomes Part Of Academic Software Resulting In A Powerful Combination Of Two Leaders In Digital Education.



EQS-Media / 20.09.2024 / 15:14 CET/CEST

20th of September, Karlsruhe, 2024 – Academic Software, the software entity of Signpost, takes a major step into the DACH educational with the of asknet GmbH, Germany's leading provider of academic software solutions.

For Academic Software, this acquisition represents a significant advancement in their mission to further extend their leading position of educational software solutions across Europe. The acquisition of asknet not only significantly broadens their presence in the largest educational market in Europe, but also underscores their commitment to continually innovate in digital education solutions.

As part of their brand strategy, the group has decided to strengthen its DACH business under the well-established asknet brand.

Specialists in Digital Education Join Forces

asknet GmbH , formerly asknet Solutions AG, is one of the frontrunners in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with more than 30 years of experience in procuring software for educational and research institutions. Serving over 80% of all universities in the DACH region, asknet GmbH enables educational institutions to access top-tier software products at highly competitive rates, supporting the academic community's digital needs.

Academic Software on the other hand, is the leading European provider of digital solutions for the education sector, characterised by its continuously evolving innovative digital products through its platform (the largest library of software titles, e-books, security tools, GDPR tools, cloud integrations, AI tools, etc.) and multilingual customer service. Partnering with educational institutions worldwide, Academic Software is dedicated to facilitating seamless digital transformations. With endorsements from global partners like Microsoft, Google, Adobe and IBM, Academic Software continues to play a leading role in shaping the future of digital education.

Unique synergy for education

Frederik Meheus, CEO of Academic Software, expressed his excitement about this new chapter:

“The integration of asknet into our continuously expanding family of digital educational businesses is a significant step forward. With asknet's strong brand, long established expertise and unparalleled understanding of the German speaking education market, we are poised to achieve remarkable things together. Our shared vision is to provide excellent services and solutions that meet the evolving technology and software needs of our partners in education.”

About Academic Software, part of Signpost ( )

With a turnover of over 200 million euros, Signpost supplies through its business units: hardware (Academic Hardware ), software (Academic Software ), educational content from its own publisher Lernova , connectivity (Academic Connect powered by Proximus ) and training (Fourcast ) for students and staff of primary and secondary schools, colleges, universities and research institutes in 12 European countries. It is recognised as one of the fastest growing digital educational specialists in Europe. Signpost works with global players such as Microsoft, Google, Adobe, HP, Lenovo, and ASUS. Thanks to this 360° approach, Signpost unburdens the schools completely by assisting them in their digital transformation process, allowing them to focus on their core mission: education.



For more information, contact:

Frederik Meheus | LinkedIn - CEO Academic Software

Tel: +32 496 64 99 74



End of Media Release



Issuer: asknet Solutions AG

Key word(s): Enterprise

20.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: asknet Solutions AG Bahnhofplatz 12 76137 Karlsruhe Germany Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0 Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99 E-mail: ... Internet: asknet-solutions ISIN: DE000A2E3707 WKN: A2E370 EQS News ID: 1992701



End of News EQS Media