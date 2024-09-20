EMPHNET Concludes Its Eighth Regional Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra)-- A vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) outbreak in the Eastern Mediterranean Region should be anticipated, according to recommendations made at the on "Strengthening Public Preparedness and Response: Challenges, Opportunities and Ways Forward."The conference, which was organized by the Eastern Mediterranean Public Health (EMPHNET) in its eighth edition, released a statement from the Scientific Committee stating that in order to lower the likelihood of an outbreak of vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, increased efforts must be made to improve national response readiness, regularly conduct simulation exercises to evaluate the efficacy of emergency plans, and work to improve routine immunization coverage for all children. Additionally, early monitoring systems for acute flaccid paralysis at the community level must be strengthened.It was recommended that specialized technical working groups be established in order to improve the region's respiratory disease surveillance, foster greater collaboration between different health sectors, integrate monitoring systems, and increase the capacity to track cases of sepsis and meningitis by improving laboratory diagnostic capabilities and offering intensive training programs to healthcare providers so they can identify infected cases early and take appropriate action.The two most significant recommendations were to step up efforts to prevent tobacco use and to use national statistics to support the implementation of stronger health regulations. Focus must also be placed on completing the entire implementation of the MPOWER package of interventions to prevent tobacco, which includes creating focused awareness campaigns and enlisting the help of all relevant stakeholders.Through the implementation of an integrated action plan that includes repairing the damaged health infrastructure, guaranteeing the safe and orderly entry of humanitarian aid and medical personnel into the Gaza Strip, and creating long-term strategic plans to ensure the sustainability of the health system, the recommendations addressed the significance of enhancing the capacity of the health system in the Gaza Strip towards rapid recovery and sustainability, as well as rehabilitating and strengthening the system to face current and future challenges.Rebuilding a robust health system in Sudan and enhancing its resilience, as well as adopting a comprehensive approach that focuses on building strong strategic governance, mobilizing international support, and mobilizing the necessary resources to rebuild the health system, with special attention to the role of local communities in this effort, creating a safe environment, and advocating for an end to violence, are among the recommendations made at the conference, which drew in approximately 300 figures, including ministers, leaders, and specialists in public health and related fields from 25 Arab and foreign countries as well as numerous international organizations and bodies.