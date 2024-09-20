VINFAST REPORTS UNAUDITED SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast Auto Ltd. ("VinFast" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VFS ), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, and Vietnam's only pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30,

2024.

VinFast VF 8

VinFast delivered 13,172 EVs in Q2,

up by 44% QoQ and 43% YoY, bringing its delivery total for the first half of 2024 to 22,348 vehicles,

a 101% increase compared to the same period last year.

The Company recorded $357 million in revenue for Q2, up by 33% QoQ and 9% YoY. Vietnam, where momentum is accelerating,

will play a key role in driving VinFast's revenue in the remainder of 2024.

Madam Thuy Le, Chairwoman of VinFast, said:

"We

remain focused on our mission to contribute to a sustainable future for everyone. Our strategy is unchanged with regards to

being a vertically-integrated green mobility solutions company providing high quality and good-value electric vehicles. With the delivery of VF 3 starting in

Q3, we have completed the development of all 7 e-SUV models."

Ms.

Lan Anh Nguyen, Chief Financial Officer

of VinFast, added:

"Q2 of 2024 aligned with our forecasts, driven in large part by the increasing demand for VinFast's EVs in Vietnam. This growth in our home market has been crucial in advancing our mission to promote EV adoption and green mobility. The momentum we've built in Vietnam has laid a solid foundation for our strong position in this key market to continue thriving."

VinFast EV Deliveries Rose 44% QoQ and Revenue Grew 33% QoQ

During the quarter,

VinFast delivered 13,172

vehicles,

a 44% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 43% increase year-over-year.

This brings total deliveries for the first half of 2024 to 22,348

vehicles,

representing a 101% increase compared to the same period last year.



One

of the key drivers behind this growth was

the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the Vietnamese market,

where VinFast recorded a 108% year-over-year increase in B2C deliveries

in Q2.

VinFast reported $357

million in revenue in Q2,

up by 9% year-over-year and by 33% quarter-over-quarter.



The Company's gross loss for Q2

was ($224) million,

equivalent to a gross margin of (62.7%).

This was primarily due to an impairment charge on Net Residual Value (NRV) of $104 million, compared to $5 million in Q1.

Expanding Global Footprint to Drive Sales

VinFast's strategic expansion through dealership network has shown progress.

As of August 31,

VinFast had 155

showrooms across all markets, of which around 70%

were dealerships.

Strengthening Presence in Key Markets

Vietnam

VinFast achieved its highest year-over-year growth for Vietnam in the first half of 2024. The VF 5 model has been instrumental in driving the Company's strong sales performance, securing the VF 5's position as a domestic leader in its segment. Additionally, the Company began delivering its highly anticipated VF 3, VinFast's mini electric SUV, in the third quarter of 2024.

North

America

In the second quarter of 2024, VinFast continued to build its foundation in the U.S. by introducing its products and strategies to key dealerships. To bolster brand awareness, VinFast expanded customer outreach through its dealer network and established a Dealer Advisory Council to gain valuable insights. As of the second quarter, VinFast now operates in eight states, California, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, New York, and Texas, with a combined network of dealer stores and VinFast-owned showrooms.

In Canada, VinFast recorded 15% quarter-over-quarter growth in the second quarter and is seeing this momentum continue in the third quarter, with July and August seeing its highest delivery levels for North America in the past year.

Southeast Asia

VinFast entered the Indonesian market less than six months ago and has since established 15 showrooms across major cities, including Jakarta and Surabaya. VinFast began delivering its first batch of VF e34 electric vehicle during the third quarter of 2024, making Indonesian customers the first globally to receive right-hand drive VinFast EVs. VinFast also broke ground its completely knocked down (CKD) facility in Indonesia.

VinFast's innovative battery subscription offer has been a key driver of sales in Indonesia, accounting for nearly 100% of its total sales and orders. This program has also garnered positive feedback in the Philippines, further validating its commitment to making electric vehicles more accessible.

Building on the positive response from dealers in the Philippines, VinFast is eager to introduce additional models to the market in the coming months, further expanding its footprint and product offerings in the region.

Outlook for the Remainder of 2024

VinFast reaffirms its target to deliver approximately 80,000 units in 2024.

Vietnam is expected to play a key role in driving revenue for the remainder of 2024. The growing success of the VF 5 model, along with VinFast's extensive charging infrastructure, flexible battery subscription program, and strong after-sales services, are expected to reinforce its leadership position in the Vietnamese electric vehicle market.

While international markets continue to face near-term challenges, they remain integral to VinFast's longer-term growth strategy as the company expands its global brand and distribution network.

VinFast remains committed to its mission of accelerating the global shift to sustainable electric mobility through continuous innovation, product expansion, and market presence./.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on September 20, 2024.

Investor Relations

- Email:

[email protected]

Media Relations

- Email:

[email protected]

About VinFast



VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS ), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this announcement, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These statements include statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of VinFast, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the effect of the consummation of the business combination and the public listing of the Company's securities on its business relationships, performance, financial condition and business generally, (ii) the risk that the Company's securities may experience a material price decline and volatility in the price of such securities due to a variety of factors, (iii) the adverse impact of any legal proceedings and regulatory inquiries and investigations on the Company's business, (iv) the Company's potential inability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq, (v) the risk associated with the Company's limited operating history, (vi) the ability of the Company to achieve profitability, positive cash flows from operating activities and a net working capital surplus, (vii) the ability of the Company to fund its capital requirements through additional debt and equity financing under commercially reasonable terms and the risk of shareholding dilution as a result of additional capital raising, if applicable, (viii) risks associated with being a new entrant in the EV industry, (ix) the risks of the Company's brand, reputation, public credibility and consumer confidence in its business being harmed by negative publicity, (x) the Company's ability to successfully introduce and market new products and services, (xi) competition in the automotive industry, (xii) the Company's ability to adequately control the costs associated with its operations, (xiii) the ability of the Company to obtain components and raw materials according to schedule at acceptable prices, quality and volumes acceptable from its suppliers, (xiv) the Company's ability to maintain relationships with existing suppliers who are critical and necessary to the output and production of its vehicles and to create relationships with new suppliers, (xv) the Company's ability to establish manufacturing facilities outside of

Vietnam

and expand capacity in a timely manner and within budget, (xvi) the risk that the Company's actual vehicle sales and revenue could differ materially from expected levels based on the number of reservations received, (xvii) the demand for, and consumers' willingness to adopt, EVs, (xiii) the availability and accessibility of EV charging stations or related infrastructure, (xix) the unavailability, reduction or elimination of government and economic incentives or government policies which are favorable for EV manufacturers and buyers, (xx) failure to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and to accurately and timely report the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, (xxi) battery pack failures in the Company or its competitor's EVs, (xxii) failure of the Company's business partners to deliver their services, (xxiii) errors, bugs, vulnerabilities, design defects or other issues related to technology used or involved in the Company's EVs or operations, (xxiv) the risk that the Company's research and development efforts may not yield expected results, (xxv) risks associated with autonomous driving technologies, (xxvi) product recalls that the Company may be required to make, (xxvii) the ability of the Company's controlling shareholder to control and exert significant influence on the Company, (xxiii) the Company's reliance on financial and other support from Vingroup and its affiliates and the close association between the Company and Vingroup and its affiliates, (xxix) conflicts of interests with or any events impacting the reputation of Vingroup affiliates or unfavorable market conditions or adverse business operations of Vingroup and Vingroup affiliates and (xxx) other risks discussed in our reports filed or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this announcement. VinFast does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If VinFast updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this announcement does not constitute an admission by VinFast or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. Undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE VinFast

