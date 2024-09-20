U.S. Postal Service Announces No Stamp Price Changes For January 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Postmaster General DeJoy's recommendation not to raise prices for Dominant products in January 2025 approved by the Governors of the Postal Service

Delivering For America plan is a balanced plan that is working to control costs and grow our package business Postal Service prices remain among the most affordable in the world

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recommendation by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy not to raise prices in January 2025 for Market Dominant products, which includes First-Class Mail, was accepted by the Governors of the United States Postal Service. Accordingly, the price of a stamp to mail a 1-once single-piece First-Class letter will not increase.



The Postal Service's operational strategies are designed to boost service reliability, cost efficiency, and overall productivity.



"Our strategies are working and projected inflation is declining," said Postmaster General DeJoy. "Therefore, we will wait until at least July before proposing any increases for market dominant services."

The Postal Service remains committed to continued cost saving measures and to keeping its products and services affordable. Only a handful of countries have a lower price for a domestic single-piece letter.

Lastly, the Postal Service continues to deliver on the tenets of the Delivering for America 10-year plan, while executing our public service mission - to provide a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week - in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress intended and the law requires.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

