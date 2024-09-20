(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold display of maritime might, China and Russia have conducted joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan. These drills showcase the growing partnership between the two nations and their ability to counter U.S. influence in the region.



The "Northern/Interaction-2024" exercise began with a live-fire drill from September 11 to 15. Chinese warships, including the guided missile destroyer Xining, visited a Russian Far East ahead of the second phase.



This collaboration extends beyond the Sea of Japan . China joined Russia's "Ocean-2024" exercise, which spanned multiple seas and oceans. Over 400 warships and 90,000 troops participated in this massive display of naval power.



Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of military cooperation with friendly states. He cited growing geopolitical tensions and U.S. attempts to maintain global dominance as key motivators for these joint exercises.







The frequency of China-Russia military drills has increased significantly over the past decade. This year alone, they have conducted nine joint exercises, including operations in the disputed South China Sea.



Analysts view these exercises as a demonstration of the "no limits" partnership between Moscow and Beijing. The drills signal their willingness to challenge U.S. presence and influence in the region.

Unbound: Moscow-Beijing Military Partnership Put on Display in Sea of Japan

For Russia, these exercises showcase its ability to engage in multiple theaters simultaneously. China, meanwhile, aims to strengthen its military partnerships in response to growing U.S. alliances in the Indo-Pacific.



The Sea of Japan holds strategic importance as a connecting waterway between the Russian Far East and the East China Sea. It has also been the site of joint exercises between the U.S. and its allies.







The U.S., South Korea, and Japan have strengthened their military ties in response to perceived threats from North Korea and China. Their recent trilateral summit at Camp David pledged to regularize joint drills.



For China, these exercises in the Sea of Japan may serve as preparation for potential conflicts in the region. The area could become a crucial theater of operations in the event of a Taiwan Strait conflict.



As tensions in the region continue to simmer, these naval exercises underscore the complex geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific. They highlight the ongoing competition for influence and strategic advantage among global powers.

MENAFN20092024007421016031ID1108696896