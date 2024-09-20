Achieving Graceful Humanoid Robotic Movement With CCTY Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CCTY Showcases Bearing Solutions at Humanoid Robot Forum on October 7 in Memphis

- Yaman Obaid

LAKE ZURICH, IL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To assist roboticist looking to achieve fluid, life-like humanoid movement, CCTY designs and manufactures custom motion controls specific to the unique mobility requirements.

During the Humanoid Robot Forum , held in Memphis on October 7, the global motion control supplier is highlighting how it is enabling humanoid robots to move with lifelike grace through their articulating joint innovations. These critical joints must replicate the natural range of motion found in the human body, while remaining lightweight and long-lasting.

“The hardware sector of humanoid robots is progressing rapidly," said Yaman Obaid, a robotics engineer at CCTY. "As a result, roboticists are discovering that off-the-shelf products do not provide the level of precision necessary for true human-like movement."

At its booth, CCTY – an engineering specialist and manufacturer of high-performance bearings and assemblies – is showcasing the complex interplay of refined engineering, advanced materials and cutting-edge technology that serves as the base that enables fluid, exacting motion.

“We're not like other bearing manufacturers,” said Nik Jerinic, strategic account manager, CCTY.“We are problem-solvers with robotics expertise who work side-by-side with our clients and their engineering teams to create custom bearings and assemblies that meet the application's specific requirements –transforming an initial design idea into a manufacturable reality.”

This type of partnership has enabled solutions that are impacting the future of the humanoid industry. During Humanoid Robot Forum, CCTY will highlight its customizable approach to bearing selection and established portfolio of bearing innovations, including crossed roller bearings, ball bearings, angular contact ball bearings, flexible ball bearings, COM bearings/rod ends and linkage assemblies.

In addition to custom bearing solutions, CCTY develops full assemblies that enable several key customer benefits, such as cost savings, streamlined products and simplified vendor management. With its ability to manufacture small batches, CCTY can serve as a trusted engineering partner to companies working in the fast-paced robotics industry.

During the conference, CCTY experts will also discuss robotics industry trends and themes, including the importance of seals in robotic applications; finding the right balance for minimizing torque and clearance; and backlash and its impact on humanoid movement.

About CCTY

CCTY is an industry leader specializing in custom bearing engineering and development. With a focus on innovation and customer collaboration, CCTY has achieved a reputation for excellence in engineering bespoke parts tailored to the unique requirements of each project.

In the robotics sector, CCTY designs motion control solutions (components and assemblies) specific to humanoid robotics and industrial robot applications, including rod ends, spherical plain bearings, COM bearings, bushings and roller bearings that enable articulating joints to rotate freely and smoothly. For more information, please visit:

