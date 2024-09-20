عربي


Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Visits NATO Defense College In Italy

9/20/2024 10:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On the next day of the official visit to Italy, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, visited NATO Defense College, Rome.

Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry that Colonel General K. Valeriev met with NDC Commandant, Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen.

The meeting, also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Italy, Mr. Rashad Aslanov, extensively discussed the opportunities and perspectives of cooperation in military education.

Then the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army was provided with detailed information about the college's history, main activities, educational process and created conditions.

In the end, Colonel General K. Valiyev met with Azerbaijani servicemen and civilian personnel serving within the framework of NATO Partnership Staff Post Concept and participating in the NATO Regional Cooperation Course as listeners, as well as enquired about the educational conditions.

AzerNews

