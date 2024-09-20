Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Visits NATO Defense College In Italy
9/20/2024 10:08:41 AM
On the next day of the official visit to Italy, First Deputy
Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan
Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, visited NATO Defense College,
Rome.
Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry that Colonel
General K. Valeriev met with NDC Commandant, Lieutenant General Max
A.L.T. Nielsen.
The meeting, also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of
Italy, Mr. Rashad Aslanov, extensively discussed the opportunities
and perspectives of cooperation in military education.
Then the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army was
provided with detailed information about the college's history,
main activities, educational process and created conditions.
In the end, Colonel General K. Valiyev met with Azerbaijani
servicemen and civilian personnel serving within the framework of
NATO Partnership Staff Post Concept and participating in the NATO
Regional Cooperation Course as listeners, as well as enquired about
the educational conditions.
