Delta Hotels By Marriott Jumeirah Beach Achieves Green Globe GOLD Certification

This recognition reflects the hotel's consistent dedication to upholding the highest standards in eco-friendly practices and responsible operations.

- Multi Property General Manager Karolina PaliszewskaSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe GOLD Certification for its ongoing commitment to sustainability and independent verifications. This recognition is an important milestone, as it reflects the hotel's consistent dedication to upholding the highest standards in eco-friendly practices and responsible operations.Multi Property General Manager Karolina Paliszewska said,“We are proud to lead in sustainability across our three hotels, including Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach and sister properties Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai and Four Points by Sheraton Sheik Zayed Road Dubai, who have also achieved Green Globe GOLD certification status.”“We have implemented energy-efficient systems, reduced single-use plastics, and increased our use of renewable energy. Our commitment includes water conservation programs and sustainable dining options. By integrating these practices, we aim to contribute to a greener future while providing exceptional experiences for our guests,” added GM Paliszewska.Green Globe, the global certification for sustainability, is awarded to travel and tourism businesses that meet rigorous standards for environmental management, resource efficiency, and community engagement. The GOLD Certification is particularly significant as it is only awarded to those properties that have been certified continuously for five years, demonstrating long-term commitment to sustainable practices.Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach has implemented a range of initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, including energy and water conservation programs, waste reduction strategies, and initiatives to promote sustainable tourism. The hotel has also engaged with local communities through various outreach programs and partnerships that support environmental education and sustainable development.Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach have replaced the traditional 60 kW swimming pool water heater with an 18 kW heat pump as part of its commitment to energy conservation and sustainability. This initiative has helped save 42 kW/hr, thereby reducing carbon emissions, usage costs, and electrical energy. During the winter, 22,680 kWh of energy was saved each month, a significant reduction of 65.7% compared to the previous system.To further improve energy efficiency Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach replaced traditional fan motors and blowers with EC plug fans, a compact and high-efficiency solution for air handling units. Apart from being energy efficient, EC fans have eliminated guest complaints caused by vibration noise, improved the overall performance of the ventilation system, and enhanced indoor air quality. This upgrade also reduces maintenance costs. The carbon emissions saved through this initiative amount to 56,878.23 kg of CO2 annually.In August 2023, the hotel installed a fully equipped water bottling plant by BE WTR. The station, staffed by dedicated personnel, produces an average of 1,000 bottles per day, which are distributed to outlets and guest rooms. This initiative has significantly reduced the usage of single-use plastic bottles and reduces the carbon footprint associated with their supply, as the bottles are produced in-house. The need for 547,500 single-use plastic bottles has been eliminated.As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility activities, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach has engaged in several charitable activities during Ramadan, including providing Iftar for cab drivers and labour camps in collaboration with the Dubai Municipality, while also donating to the Al Jalila Foundation. Additionally, monthly hiking activities are organized to give hotel associates a sense of community outside the city, and the property works closely with the Emirates Environmental Group on green initiatives like tree planting and clean-up campaigns.Green Globe GOLD certification aligns with Marriott International's broader sustainability goals, which include reducing environmental impact and enhancing the resilience of the communities where its hotels operate. Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach will continue to lead by example, setting new benchmarks in sustainability within the hospitality industry.About Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah BeachDelta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach is a luxury hotel located in the heart of Dubai's Jumeirah Beach area. Ideally located between The Walk, JBR and the Dubai Marina, The Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach is an ideal destination for both business and leisure travellers. The four-star hotel features 360 rooms, suites and fully-services apartments, offering magnificent views of Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach. Experience seamless comfort with amenities including free Wi-Fi, complimentary bottled water upon arrival, as well as five international restaurants and bars. Committed to sustainability, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach continuously strives to reduce its environmental impact while delivering a premium guest experience.For more information:Ella ChahwanCluster Director of Marketing & Public RelationsDelta Hotels By Marriott Jumeirah Beach, DubaiFour Points By Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, DubaiFour Points By Sheraton Bur DubaiJumeirah Beach ResidencePO Box 118555,DubaiUnited Arab EmiratesTel +971 4 439 8803...deltahotelsjumeirahbeachfourpointssheikhzayedroadfourpointsburdubai

