Madhya Pradesh Tourism Showcases Diverse Offerings At IFTM Top Resa Paris 2024

His Excellency Mr. Jawed Ashraf, Indian Ambassador to France, officially inaugurated the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion at IFTM Top Resa Paris 2024.

The state's rich heritage, wildlife, and cultural tourism were highlighted at the international event, marking Madhya Pradesh's presence in the European market.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism made a significant impact at the recently held IFTM Top Resa 2024 in Paris, France. The state's pavilion was inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. Jawed Ashraf, Indian Ambassador to France, in the presence of other senior officials from the Indian Embassy and a delegation from Madhya Pradesh led by Dr. Ilayaraja T, IAS, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. The delegation also included Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director, Events & Marketing, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, and five key stakeholders representing the state's vibrant tourism sector.The pavilion at IFTM Top Resa offered visitors and travel trade professionals a comprehensive look at Madhya Pradesh's diverse tourism offerings, ranging from its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as Khajuraho and Sanchi, to its renowned national parks, including Bandhavgarh, Kanha, and Pench. Emphasis was placed on promoting wildlife tourism, heritage circuits, and the cultural richness of Madhya Pradesh, drawing considerable interest from European travel trade and media representatives.Dr. Ilayaraja T, in his remarks during the event, noted, "Madhya Pradesh offers a distinctive blend of history, nature, and culture that caters to a wide array of travelers. Our participation in IFTM Top Resa Paris is a testament to our commitment to showcasing the state's unique tourism experiences on a global platform. We are focused on building long-lasting partnerships with international tour operators and travel agents to attract more visitors from Europe."The pavilion was a hub of activity throughout the event, hosting several business meetings and fostering new connections between Madhya Pradesh Tourism and European tour operators, media representatives, and other key stakeholders. With a focus on responsible and sustainable tourism, Madhya Pradesh showcased its efforts to balance tourism growth with environmental preservation and community engagement.Mr. Vivek Jude, added, "Madhya Pradesh is becoming increasingly popular among European travelers seeking authentic and immersive experiences. By participating in international trade shows like IFTM Top Resa, we are strengthening our outreach and collaboration with European travel markets to promote not only popular destinations but also our lesser-known gems."The five key stakeholders from Madhya Pradesh represented various facets of the tourism industry, including hospitality, wildlife lodges, and tour operators, all of whom contributed to promoting the state's tourism potential. The delegation highlighted customized travel packages, adventure tours, and eco-tourism initiatives that are particularly appealing to European travelers.Madhya Pradesh's participation in IFTM Top Resa 2024 has reinforced its position as a leading Indian tourism destination on the global stage. The pavilion received positive feedback from participants, with many expressing a strong interest in exploring Madhya Pradesh's unique landscapes, historical sites, and wildlife sanctuaries.As Madhya Pradesh Tourism continues to expand its presence in international markets, the state is poised to welcome more European visitors, offering them an opportunity to experience the charm, beauty, and heritage of the "Heart of Incredible India."

