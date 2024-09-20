Iraq Stock Market Report

Date
9/20/2024 7:00:21 AM
Rabee Securities Iraq stock exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 19th September 2024).
| RSISX index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,761.5
| -1.2%
| 13.3%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,732.0
| -1.2%
| 13.3%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 7,022.1
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 5.3
| # of Traded Companies
| 59
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 4,767
| # of Companies (Up)
| 25
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 3,215
| # of Companies (Down)
| 17
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 19,775
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 17
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 14,981
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 3
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320
/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 9
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Iraqi Engineering Works
| IIEW
| 9.400
| 54.6%
| 56.9%
| Mansour Hotel
| HMAN
| 46.000
| 15.0%
| 15.0%
| Ready Made Clothes
| IRMC
| 3.500
| 6.1%
| -21.7%
| Ishtar Hotels
| HISH
| 9.600
| 5.5%
| -1.0%
| Al-Khatem Telecoms
| TZNI
| 2.420
| 5.2%
| 1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Mosul Dam Tourist Village (NRM)
| HTVM
| 8.500
| -22.7%
| 41.7%
| Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM)
| SAEI
| 2.700
| -21.7%
| -46.0%
| AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac.
| IKLV
| 2.500
| -17.8%
| 56.3%
| Ashour Hotel (NRM)
| HASH
| 20.000
| -13.0%
| 68.1%
| Union Bank
| BUOI
| 0.300
| -11.8%
| 3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Al-Mansour Bank
| BMNS
| 2,678.3
| 2,029.0
| 38.1%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 857.3
| 649.4
| 12.2%
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 636.1
| 481.9
| 9.1%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 569.2
| 431.2
| 8.1%
| Commercial Islamic Bank of Iraq
| BCOI
| 427.0
| 323.5
| 6.1%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 1,947
| 4,888.3
| 3,703.2
| 69.6%
| Industry
| 594
| 808.8
| 612.7
| 11.5%
| Telecom
| 273
| 661.4
| 501.1
| 9.4%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 186
| 493.2
| 373.6
| 7.0%
| Services
| 196
| 167.6
| 127.0
| 2.4%
| Insurance
| 10
| 1.3
| 1.0
| 0.0%
| Investment
| 3
| 0.9
| 0.7
| 0.0%
| Agriculture
| 6
| 0.7
| 0.5
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 3,215
| 7,022.1
| 5,319.8
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iraq Stock Exchange
Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 5.0% rights issue and a %12.0 bonus issue to IQD351.0 bn.
Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) announced that there will be no dividend distribution for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022 because the Companies' Registrar did not approve the decision made by HMAN in the recent AGM. (Note: The company decided in its recent AGM (Feb. 26) to distribute IQD0.1528 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.4% dividend yield.)
Al-Warka Investment Bank (BWAI) started trading in the OTC on Sep. 16 after completing the procedures for registering the shareholders' shares and depositing a percentage exceeding 20% of the company's capital.
The ISC has approved the request of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) to have a four-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 22.8% rights issue and 7.2% bonus issue to IQD325.0 bn starting from Sep. 2, 2024.
Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Sep. 10 and Sep. 11. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares.
Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Sep. 11 and Sep. 12. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares other than announcing the date of the AGM.
ISX requested Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) to provide its AGM minutes for the meeting held on Sep. 14, 2024.
Rajih Islamic Bank for Investment (BRAJ) will hold its AGM on Oct. 9 to discuss and approve 2022 & 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. The company had already been suspended from trading by the ISC starting Sep. 19, 2021.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) resumed trading on Sep. 18 after holding its AGM on Sep. 12 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.29 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 7.0% dividend yield.
Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (BLAD) resumed trading on Sep. 16 after holding its AGM on Sep. 10 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.
AHliya For Insurance (NAHF) resumed trading on Sep. 17 after holding its AGM on Aug. 29 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.
New shares of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) from the capital increase through a 100% rights issue to IQD3.32 bn resumed trading on Sep. 17.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX suspended trading of Modern Sewing (IMOS) starting Sep. 19 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 24 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.
ISX will suspend trading of Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (BINI) starting Sep. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 29 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
ISX will suspend trading of Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) starting Sep. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 1 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.
ISX will suspend trading of Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contract (SIBD) starting Nov. 17 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 20 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.
