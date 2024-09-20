Automotive Lidar System-On-Chip (Soc) Market To Reach $212.7 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 22.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rising demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) , technological advancements in LiDAR sensor, and emergence of autonomous vehicles.

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) Market By type (mechanical LiDAR, and solid state LiDAR) By vehicle type (passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles) By application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) , Lane Keeping Assistance System (LKAS) , Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) , Automated Parking System (APS) , and others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. The global automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market were valued at $28.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $212.7 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.3% from 2024 to 2033.



Request Sample of the Report on Automotive LiDAR System-on-chip (SoC) Market Forecast 2033:

Prime determinants of growth

The global automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rising demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) , technological advancements in LiDAR sensor, and emergence of autonomous vehicles. However, the high cost, and regulatory challenges hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, integration with vehicle platforms, and innovation in solid-state LiDAR offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) market.

Segment Highlights

Traditional LiDAR systems that use mechanical components like spinning mirrors or oscillating lasers to generate 3D point clouds. While these systems have been in use for a while, they are often larger, heavier, and more expensive. The shift towards solid-state LiDAR is driven by the need for smaller, more cost-effective, and reliable solutions for automotive applications. Solid-state LiDARs offer advantages in terms of size, weight, power consumption, and durability, making them better suited for integration into vehicles for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

Both passenger and commercial vehicles are increasingly incorporating LiDAR technology to enhance safety and enable autonomous driving features. The growth of ADAS systems and the push towards autonomous vehicles in both consumer and commercial sectors are driving the demand for LiDAR SoCs in these vehicle types. The increasing adoption of ADAS features and the gradual progression towards autonomous driving are propelling the demand for LiDAR SoCs across various applications. These systems enhance vehicle safety, improve driver convenience, and pave the way for more advanced autonomous driving capabilities.

Procure Complete Report (245 Pages PDF with In-depth Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): lidar-system-on-chip-market-A323747

Regional Outlook

Europe is witnessing significant growth in the automotive LiDAR SoC market, propelled by advancements in ADAS and autonomous driving technologies. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are key contributors to market growth. Stringent safety regulations, rising demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, and collaboration between automotive manufacturers and technology companies foster market expansion in Europe.

Players:



Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Aeva, Inc.

Cepton, Inc.

Innoviz Technologies, Ltd.

Ouster, Inc.

Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

Quanergy Systems, Inc.

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) Hesai Technology Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive LiDAR system-on-chip (SoC) . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Make an Inquiry for Further Details of Report:

Recent Development:



In December 2021, Indie Semiconductor, Inc. introduced a groundbreaking technology called SuryaTM LiDAR system-on-a-chip (SOC) , aimed at enhancing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and enabling autonomous driving features in vehicles. LiDAR, which stands for light detection and ranging, is a crucial sensing technology for ensuring maximum safety in both assisted and self-driving cars. The SuryaTM LiDAR SOC integrates high-speed analog to digital converters and digital signal processing capabilities, enabling it to effectively detect long-range targets with reliability.

In March 2024, AMD, partnered with Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) , a leading provider of image sensor technology, to develop a state-of-the-art LiDAR reference design for automotive applications. LiDAR, or light detection and ranging, is a crucial sensing technology used in autonomous vehicles to detect surrounding objects and navigate safely. The collaboration between AMD and SSS aims to create a powerful and efficient LiDAR solution that can be integrated into autonomous vehicles. The reference design features the IMX459 sensor from SSS, renowned for its high performance in image sensing applications. This sensor is paired with AMD's ZynqTM UltraScale+TM MPSoC adaptive system-on-chips (SoCs) and ArtixTM-7 field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) . In January 2024, Aeva unveiled Aeva Atlas, the inaugural 4D LiDAR sensor tailored for automotive applications on a mass production scale. Atlas is strategically engineered to expedite the automotive industry's journey towards safer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The Atlas harnesses Aeva's cutting-edge custom silicon technology, which includes the Aeva CoreVisionTM-a next-generation Lidar-on-Chip module-and the Aeva X1TM, a potent new System-on-Chip (SoC) LiDAR processor.

Explore More Trending Reports

Automotive Tire Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Season Type, Rim Size, Vehicle Type, Load Index and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Automotive Chip Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, by Application, by Propulsion Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Automotive Pump Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Technology, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

Web :