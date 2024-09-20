Rising Demand For Automation In Agriculture Is Driving The Growth Of The Global Harvesting Robot Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harvesting Robot Was Valued at US$ 709.3 Mn in 2022 and is Anticipated to Grow at an Annual Growth Rate of 21.8% to Reach US$ 3,463.1 Mn by 2031

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global harvesting robot market was valued at US$ 709.3 million in 2022 and is projected to witness significant growth, reaching US$ 3,463.1 million by 2031. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.The Request of this Sample Report Here-The increasing adoption of automation technologies in the agriculture sector is a key factor driving the demand for harvesting robots. These advanced robots help address labor shortages, increase efficiency, and optimize crop yields, which is becoming essential in modern farming practices. With rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and sensor technologies, harvesting robots are evolving to perform complex tasks such as picking fruits and vegetables, detecting ripeness, and sorting produce with greater precision.Market DynamicsLabor Shortage in AgricultureAgriculture is a labor-intensive industry, and the availability of a skilled workforce is critical for its success. However, there has been a significant decline in the number of people willing to work in agriculture due to several factors such as low wages, difficult working conditions, and lack of career advancement opportunities. This has led to a shortage of skilled labor in the agricultural industry, which is where harvesting robots come into play. These robots can perform tasks such as picking crops and harvesting fruits, thereby reducing the dependence on human labor. As a result, the adoption of harvesting robots is on the rise, especially in regions where labor shortages are acute.Increased Productivity and EfficiencyHarvesting robots are designed to perform tasks with higher accuracy, speed, and efficiency compared to human labor. They can work for longer hours without the need for rest, which means they can harvest crops faster and more efficiently than human workers. This increased efficiency results in higher yields and lower costs for farmers, leading to better profitability and increased competitiveness in the market.High Capital Costs to Hamper Growth of the Global Harvesting Robot MarketThe initial investment required to purchase and maintain harvesting robots can be prohibitively high for many farmers, especially small and medium-sized farms. While the long-term benefits of harvesting robots may outweigh the costs, the high upfront expenses can be a significant barrier to adoption. Additionally, as with any emerging technology, there may be a learning curve associated with operating and maintaining these robots, which can further increase costs for farmers who may not have the necessary technical expertise.Key players in the market are focusing on R&D and strategic collaborations to develop cost-effective and efficient robots capable of handling various types of crops. The trend towards sustainable agriculture and reducing waste through automation further fuels the market's expansion..Agrobot.Dogtooth Technologies Limited.FFRobotics.Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd..Harvest Automation.HARVEST CROO.Other Prominent PlayersTomato Harvester Companies.CERESCON B.V..Panasonic.Energid Technologies Corporation.Four Growers.Metomotion.Root Al, Inc..Tortuga Agriculture Technologies, Inc..Appharvest.Inaho Inc..Denso Design.Xihelm.Certhon Harvest Robot.Squse.Other Prominent PlayersFor further inquiries, contact:-Segmentation Overview of Global Harvesting Robot MarketBy Robot Type.Semi-Autonomous Robots.Fully Autonomous RobotsBy Harvesting Type.Fruit Harvesting.Vegetable HarvestingoLeafy VegetablesPumpkinLettuceCabbageOthers.Fruit VegetablesoTomatooCucumberoOkraoOthers.Seed VegetablesoEgusi MelonoIto MelonoOthers.Root VegetablesoSweet PotatooIrish PotatooCarrotoRaddishoOthers.SpicesoChilli PepperoGarlicoBasiloOthers.Grain Harvesting.OthersBy Application.Outdoor Agriculture.Greenhouse AgricultureBy Vegetable Harvesting Application.Outdoor AgricultureoLeafy VegetablesPumpkinLettuceCabbageOthers.Fruit VegetablesoTomatooCucumberoOkraoOthers.Seed VegetablesoEgusi MelooIto MelonoOthers.Root VegetablesoSweet PotatooIrish PotatooCarrotoRaddishoOthers.SpicesoChilli PepperoGarlicoBasiloOthersoGreenhouse Agriculture.Leafy VegetablesoPumpkinoLettuceoCabbageoOthers.Fruit VegetablesoTomatooCucumberoOkraoOthers.Seed VegetablesoEgusi MelonoIto MelonoOthers.Root VegetablesoSweet PotatooIrish PotatooCarrotoRaddishoOthers.SpicesoChilli PepperoGarlicoBasiloOthersDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 