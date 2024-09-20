عربي


Rock In Rio 2024: Check Out The Line-Up For Friday, September 20


9/20/2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Friday, September 20, Rock in Rio 2024 continues with a program full of international and national stars.

The highlight of the night on the World Stage is the highly anticipated show by Katy Perry, which promises to close the night with a golden key.

Karol G and Cyndi Lauper will also take the World Stage, while Iza will be the main attraction on the Sunset Stage.

The festival, which is celebrating 40 years of history, will feature one of the most anticipated nights for its fans, with big names in pop and electronic music.
Line-up for Rock in Rio 2024 - Friday, September 20:
World Stage


  • 4:40 PM - Ivete Sangalo
  • 7:00 PM - Cyndi Lauper
  • 9:20 PM - Karol G
  • 12:00 AM - Katy Perry


Sunset Stage

  • 3:30 PM - Luedji Luna invites Tássia Reis and Xênia França
  • 5:50 PM - Tyla
  • 8:10 PM - Gloria Gaynor
  • 10:45 PM - Iza

New Dance Order Stage

  • 10:00 PM - Samhara
  • 11:30 PM - Ashibah
  • 1:00 AM - Curol x Barja
  • 2:30 AM - Alison Wonderland

Favela Space Stage

  • 4:30 PM - Brisa Flow
  • 7:00 PM - Mc Dricka
  • 9:00 PM - Pocah

Global Village Stage

  • 3:30 PM - Juliana Linhares
  • 5:30 PM - Carminho
  • 7:15 PM - Angélique Kidjo

Supernova Stage

  • 3:00 PM - Nina Fernande
  • 5:00 PM - Darumas
  • 6:30 PM - N.I.N.A
  • 8:30 PM - Cynthia Luz

The Rio Times

