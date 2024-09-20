QNA Concludes Training Course

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) concluded the training course on Preparing Specialised Reports as part of a series of courses organised by the agency intended for training national media cadres and raising their efficiency in specialised media and journalistic fields.

The course was attended by 19 journalists from QNA and various employees of relevant public sectors in Qatar, as part of QNA's plans to develop Qatari media and journalistic cadres and enhance their efficiency in various institutions, especially media and journalistic institutions, by offering specialised, qualitative training programmes.

The course focused on training participants in the stages of writing specialised reports, from editing to evaluating the final reports, it aimed to enhance the participants' skills in writing specialised journalistic reports and provide them with the necessary tools and knowledge to apply the latest methods in this field. The training included practical and theoretical workshops, where participants applied what they learned by preparin g reports based on real scenarios.