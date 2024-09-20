QNA Concludes Training Course
Date
9/20/2024 4:48:15 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) concluded the training course on Preparing Specialised media Reports as part of a series of courses organised by the agency intended for training national media cadres and raising their efficiency in specialised media and journalistic fields.
The course was attended by 19 journalists from QNA and various employees of relevant public sectors in Qatar, as part of QNA's plans to develop Qatari media and journalistic cadres and enhance their efficiency in various institutions, especially media and journalistic institutions, by offering specialised, qualitative training programmes.
The course focused on training participants in the stages of writing specialised reports, from editing to evaluating the final reports, it aimed to enhance the participants' skills in writing specialised journalistic reports and provide them with the necessary tools and knowledge to apply the latest methods in this field. The training included practical and theoretical workshops, where participants applied what they learned by preparin g reports based on real scenarios.
MENAFN20092024000063011010ID1108695728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.