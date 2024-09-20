Etherio Named To Meetingsnet's 2024 CMI 25 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Etherio is proud to be recognized on MeetingsNet's prestigious CMI 25 list for the 18th year in a row, showcasing our unwavering commitment to award-winning event management.

- Eric AltschulATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Etherio announced today that it has been named to MeetingsNet's 2024 CMI 25 list, celebrating the largest full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.Marking the 18th consecutive year of receiving this prestigious recognition, Etherio continues demonstrating its consistent industry excellence.The annual report from MeetingsNet, a media brand delivering news and analysis on the meetings and conventions industry, is a unique resource for companies looking for experienced business-event planning partners.As a group, the organizations on the 2024 CMI 25 list executed nearly 150,000 corporate meetings and more than 1,400 incentive-travel programs in 2023, and in total, those events used more than 7 million room nights at hotels and resorts around the world.The CMI 25 report includes statistics on business volume and top customer markets, as well as internal company news, giving readers a sense of each company's focus, strengths, and size.“Hats off to those firms who made the CMI 25; they are essential partners for bringing groups together for training and education, recognition, networking, brand-building, and more. Successful meetings management demands a special combination of creativity, experience, and attention to detail, and the CMI 25 companies have proven themselves event after event,” says MeetingsNet Content Director Sue Hatch.“Meetings are an essential engine driving the economy, and we're proud to highlight these industry leaders,” adds Matt Johnson, managing director of Informa's Connect division, which includes MeetingsNet, BizBash, Trade Show News Network, Corporate Event News, and eight annual Connect hosted-buyer events.Eric Altschul, CEO of Etherio, added, "Being named to the CMI 25 list for the 18th consecutive year is a profound honor that speaks to our team's unwavering dedication and expertise. This achievement reflects the trust our clients place in us to deliver consistently exceptional and innovative experiences , year after year.”The MeetingsNet editors selected the 2024 CMI 25 companies based on several factors, including the number of meetings and incentive-travel programs managed in 2023 and the total number of room nights represented by those meetings and incentives. They also considered the number of full-time employees at each company and the percentage of a company's 2023 revenues that came from organizing corporate meetings and incentives versus association meetings or other sources.About EtherioIn 2022, Etherio united the established and award-winning brands of MeetingAdvice, Meeting Expectations, and Global Meetings and Incentives (GMI) under single ownership. Today, Etherio continues to set the standard for customer-centric association management, meeting planning, incentive programs, logistics, and sourcing solutions. The commitment to excellence is evidenced by Etherio's inclusion on the esteemed CMI 25 list in 2024 for the eighteenth consecutive year, as well as the honor of receiving multiple creative design accolades from GDUSA for unparalleled event design. With roots in Atlanta and a presence in Florida and Colorado, Etherio's influence and dedication to excellence span globally.

