Public Prosecution Obtains Certificate Of Recognition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Public Prosecution obtained a certificate of recognition for achieving the requirements of the National Information Assurance Policy, which is the second phase of the project that was launched earlier to achieve the aforementioned policy, to cover all departments and operations carried out by the institution.

The Public Prosecution is the first entity in the State of Qatar to obtain this certificate at the level of the entire institution.

The Public Prosecution received the compliance certificate during the Qatar Assurance Annual organised by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA).

During the same conference, the Public Prosecution obtained a certificate of accreditation for renewing the first phase of compliance with the National Information Assurance Policy.