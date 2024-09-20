Army Thwarts Drone Infiltration Attempt
AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Tuesday intercepted a drone attempting to breach Jordanian territory. A military source from the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab army (JAF) said that Border Guards of the Southern Military Zone, within its area of responsibility, detected an attempt by a drone to cross the border illegally, and the rules of engagement were applied and it was shot down inside the Jordanian territory, according to a JAF statement. The drone was handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation, he added. The official stressed JAF's commitment to maintaining national security and protecting its citizens from any attempts to destabilise the country.
