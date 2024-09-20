President Ilham Aliyev Drives Transformation In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Currently, extensive efforts are underway in the lands of Azerbaijan that have been liberated from occupation. The Republic is undertaking large-scale projects aimed at ensuring sustained economic activity while fully restoring its sovereignty. As a result of the successful implementation of the Great Return Program, presentations of new projects and inaugurations of new enterprises occur almost daily in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur.

On September 19, President Ilham Aliyev visited the liberated territories. This visit is significant; it marks one year since the launch of an anti-terrorist operation aimed at preventing large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region, disarming and removing remnants of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territory, and restoring constitutional order in those areas. Within just 23 hours, the courageous Azerbaijani Army successfully accomplished all assigned objectives with remarkable professionalism.

Today, thanks to a brilliant victory, life has been revitalized in those lands. Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur are being rebuilt, with new villages and cities constructed from scratch, and modern trade and logistics centers and economic zones being established. President Ilham Aliyev visited the liberated territories to familiarize himself with the conditions and participate in the opening of several institutions.

The President took part in the foundation-laying ceremony for Eyvazkhanbeyli village in the Aghdam region and inspected the restoration work in the villages of Kangarli and Khidirli.

Later, he participated in the opening of the "Aghdam City Hotel" and a restored building complex. He also laid the foundation for the "Imarat" stadium in Aghdam city.

Additionally, he reviewed the repair and restoration work on the Aghdam-Askaran-Khojaly-Khankendi highway and at the Bulud Hotel in Khankendi. He attended the openings of Nizami Ganjavi Secondary School No. 4 and Kindergarten No. 1 after their renovations.

The President also reviewed the construction of the Congress Center on Victory Square and learned about the planned work for the Khankendi State Drama Theater.

President Ilham Aliyev also visited Aghdam Industrial Park, where he toured several plants, including those for the production of shoes, electrical distribution equipment, electrical sockets, concrete substations, automation and telemechanics systems, wallpaper, ventilation, fire-fighting equipment, and metal products. He participated in the opening of the roof covering production plant.

It should be noted that the Aghdam Industrial Park was established by the Decree of the President on May 28, 2021. This 190-hectare industrial park has created 2,090 jobs. With an investment of 140.2 million, Aghdam Industrial Park was developed to revive the territories freed from occupation, enhance the industrial potential of Garabagh, support entrepreneurship in the region, organize competitive industrial production using modern technologies, and increase employment opportunities in the production sector.

These goals highlight the importance placed on the development of the non-oil sector in the Republic today. While Azerbaijan is recognized as an oil and gas country, it is also focusing special attention on the non-traditional energy sector and industrial development, with construction activities in these areas progressing rapidly.

In this context, implementing progressive mechanisms that align with the economic development requirements of the new era-such as creating industrial zones (including industrial parks and neighborhoods)-is particularly important. These industrial zones play a crucial role in expanding entrepreneurial activity, enhancing business innovation and efficiency, producing competitive products based on advanced technologies, reducing dependence on the oil and gas sector, and increasing employment levels within the population.

