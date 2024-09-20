President Ilham Aliyev Drives Transformation In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Currently, extensive construction efforts are underway in the
lands of Azerbaijan that have been liberated from occupation. The
Republic is undertaking large-scale projects aimed at ensuring
sustained economic activity while fully restoring its sovereignty.
As a result of the successful implementation of the Great Return
Program, presentations of new projects and inaugurations of new
enterprises occur almost daily in Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur.
On September 19, President Ilham Aliyev visited the liberated
territories. This visit is significant; it marks one year since the
launch of an anti-terrorist operation aimed at preventing
large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region, disarming
and removing remnants of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani
territory, and restoring constitutional order in those areas.
Within just 23 hours, the courageous Azerbaijani Army successfully
accomplished all assigned objectives with remarkable
professionalism.
Today, thanks to a brilliant victory, life has been revitalized
in those lands. Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur are being rebuilt,
with new villages and cities constructed from scratch, and modern
trade and logistics centers and economic zones being established.
President Ilham Aliyev visited the liberated territories to
familiarize himself with the conditions and participate in the
opening of several institutions.
Thanks to this significant victory, life has been revitalized in
these regions. Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur are undergoing
reconstruction, with new villages and cities being built from the
ground up, along with the establishment of modern trade and
logistics centers and economic zones. During his visit, President
Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the developments and
participated in the inauguration of several institutions.
The President took part in the foundation-laying ceremony for
Eyvazkhanbeyli village in the Aghdam region and inspected the
restoration work in the villages of Kangarli and Khidirli.
Later, he participated in the opening of the "Aghdam City Hotel"
and a restored building complex. He also laid the foundation for
the "Imarat" stadium in Aghdam city.
Additionally, he reviewed the repair and restoration work on the
Aghdam-Askaran-Khojaly-Khankendi highway and at the Bulud Hotel in
Khankendi. He attended the openings of Nizami Ganjavi Secondary
School No. 4 and Kindergarten No. 1 after their renovations.
The President also reviewed the construction of the Congress
Center on Victory Square and learned about the planned work for the
Khankendi State Drama Theater.
President Ilham Aliyev also visited Aghdam Industrial Park,
where he toured several plants, including those for the production
of shoes, electrical distribution equipment, electrical sockets,
concrete substations, automation and telemechanics systems,
wallpaper, ventilation, fire-fighting equipment, and metal
products. He participated in the opening of the roof covering
production plant.
It should be noted that the Aghdam Industrial Park was
established by the Decree of the President on May 28, 2021. This
190-hectare industrial park has created 2,090 jobs. With an
investment of 140.2 million, Aghdam Industrial Park was developed
to revive the territories freed from occupation, enhance the
industrial potential of Garabagh, support entrepreneurship in the
region, organize competitive industrial production using modern
technologies, and increase employment opportunities in the
production sector.
These goals highlight the importance placed on the development
of the non-oil sector in the Republic today. While Azerbaijan is
recognized as an oil and gas country, it is also focusing special
attention on the non-traditional energy sector and industrial
development, with construction activities in these areas
progressing rapidly.
In this context, implementing progressive mechanisms that align
with the economic development requirements of the new era-such as
creating industrial zones (including industrial parks and
neighborhoods)-is particularly important. These industrial zones
play a crucial role in expanding entrepreneurial activity,
enhancing business innovation and efficiency, producing competitive
products based on advanced technologies, reducing dependence on the
oil and gas sector, and increasing employment levels within the
population.
In conclusion, Azerbaijan is undergoing significant
reconstruction and development in territories recently liberated
from occupation, driven by large-scale projects aimed at restoring
sovereignty and revitalizing economic activity. President Ilham
Aliyev's recent visit to these regions marks a pivotal moment,
highlighting the success of the Great Return Program and the rapid
progress made since the anti-terrorist operation. New
infrastructure, including villages, schools, and industrial parks,
is being established, reflecting a commitment to enhancing the
non-oil sector and promoting sustainable economic growth. The
efforts focus on creating modern industrial zones that will boost
entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation, ultimately reducing
dependence on oil and gas while fostering a diverse economy.
