Governing AI For Humanity
Date
9/19/2024 8:12:40 PM
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA – The United Nations Secretary-General's High-level Advisory Body on AI 's Final Report,“Governing AI for Humanity,” builds on months of work, including extensive global consultations, and the publication of an interim report in December 2023.
Proposals for Global Governance on AI
This report outlines a blueprint for addressing AI-related risks and sharing its transformative potential globally, including by:
Urging the UN to lay the foundations of the first globally inclusive and distributed architecture for AI governance based on international cooperation;
Proposing seven recommendations to address gaps in current AI governance arrangements;
Calling on all governments and stakeholders to work together in governing AI to foster development and protection of all human rights.
This includes light institutional mechanisms to complement existing efforts and foster inclusive global AI governance arrangements that are agile, adaptive and effective to keep pace with AI's evolution.
Extensive Global Consultations – governing_ai_for_humanity_final_report_en
The report is the product of extensive consultations, involving more than 2,000 participants across all regions of the world, including via:
18 deep-dive discussions on key issues with top experts;
More than 50 consultation sessions across all regions;
More than 250 written submissions from over 150 organizations and 100 individuals;
The Advisory Body also commissioned an AI Risk Global Pulse Check – the most comprehensive global horizon scanning exercise on AI risks to date – and an AI Opportunity Scan to crowdsource expert assessments of emerging AI trends.
The post Governing AI for Humanity appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
MENAFN19092024000232011072ID1108694857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.