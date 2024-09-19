(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA – The United Nations Secretary-General's High-level Advisory Body on AI 's Final Report,“Governing AI for Humanity,” builds on months of work, including extensive global consultations, and the publication of an interim report in December 2023. ​

Proposals for Global Governance on AI​

​This report outlines a blueprint for addressing AI-related risks and sharing its transformative potential globally, including by:​



​Urging the UN to lay the foundations of the first globally inclusive and distributed architecture for AI governance based on international cooperation;​

Proposing seven recommendations to address gaps in current AI governance arrangements;​ Calling on all governments and stakeholders to work together in governing AI to foster development and protection of all human rights.​

​This includes light institutional mechanisms to complement existing efforts and foster inclusive global AI governance arrangements that are agile, adaptive and effective to keep pace with AI's evolution.​

Extensive Global Consultations​ – governing_ai_for_humanity_final_report_en

The report is the product of extensive consultations, involving more than 2,000 participants across all regions of the world, including via:​



18 deep-dive discussions on key issues with top experts​;

More than 50 consultation sessions across all regions;​ More than 250 written submissions from over 150 organizations and 100 individuals​;

The Advisory Body also commissioned an AI Risk Global Pulse Check – the most comprehensive global horizon scanning exercise on AI risks to date – and an AI Opportunity Scan to crowdsource expert assessments of emerging AI trends.​

