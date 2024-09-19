X Bows To Brazilian Justice: Musk’S Platform Blocks Bolsonaro Supporters

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has begun complying with Brazilian Supreme Court orders. The suspended accounts of prominent Bolsonaro supporters on Wednesday evening.



This action marks a significant shift in X's stance towards Brazilian judicial demands. Among those affected are digital influencer Allan dos Santos and journalist Paulo Figueiredo. Both currently reside in the United States.



Their accounts were suspended following orders from Justice Alexandre de Moraes. These decisions stem from two ongoing investigations into disinformation.



Musk initially resisted Brazilian court orders, leading to a temporary suspension of X in the country. He even closed X's Brazilian office, a requirement for foreign companies operating in Brazil.



This defiance caused tensions between the platform and Brazilian authorities. On Thursday, X informed Justice Moraes of a new legal representative in Brazil.







The company pledged to comply with court orders, signaling a retreat from Musk's previous stance. This move came after X faced heavy fines and service disruptions.



The platform briefly returned online Wednesday using a "dynamic IP" to change server registrations. This attempt to circumvent restrictions resulted in an additional R$5 million ($900,000) fine imposed by Justice Moraes.

Tensions Between Brazil and Social Media Platforms

The court viewed this action as a deliberate evasion of its orders. These recent events are part of a longer history of social media restrictions in Brazil.



Since 2020, Justice Moraes has ordered several blockages of pro-Bolsonaro accounts across various platforms. These actions aimed to curb hate speech and threats to democratic institutions.



Some previously blocked accounts were later reinstated, only to face new suspensions. This pattern reflects the ongoing struggle between Brazilian authorities and social media platforms.



In addition, the authorities seek to control online discourse while platforms navigate complex legal and ethical terrain.



The X case highlights the challenges of regulating global social media platforms. It raises questions about free speech, national sovereignty, and the power of tech companies.



As this situation unfolds, it may set precedents for future interactions between governments and social media giants.

