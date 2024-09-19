Coherent Announces Alpha Availability Of Novel Analog Optical Multi-Link Modules

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Image 1: Coherent AO-xCAO4x series of transmitter and receiver modules.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in optical communications and laser-based technologies, announces the sample availability of its innovative new analog optical multi-link modules featuring a detachable land grid array (LGA) interface. This cutting-edge product platform supports next-generation analog optical links up to the Ka-band, targeting both terrestrial and space applications. With low power consumption and a focus on radio frequency over fiber (RFoF) applications, these modules are designed to meet the evolving needs of high-throughput RF systems across various industries.

The demand for higher-frequency RF links is growing, driven by advancements in space and aerospace applications, including earth observation, intrasatellite communication, and phased array antennas. The new modules from Coherent offer a transformative upgrade by enabling high-throughput RF links to operate at the Ka-band, a critical requirement for modern RF systems. By replacing traditional copper and coax-based RF links with these optical solutions, users can benefit from significantly reduced weight, higher link gain, and increased robustness against interference. Additionally, the use of flexible fiber as the transmission medium offers superior routing capabilities compared with stiff coax cables, supporting an increased channel count for enhanced performance.

“As one of the first offerings in the market to provide multichannel analog optical links with frequencies up to the Ka-band and link lengths extending to several kilometers, our new product platform sets a new standard in the industry,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Laser Components and Subsystems Business Unit at Coherent.“We are excited to bring this innovative solution to market, which not only addresses the limitations of existing RF link technologies but also paves the way for future advancements in high-frequency communications.”

The new modules are currently available as alpha samples, with general availability expected in late 2025. Coherent is committed to providing its customers with the highest-quality products, and this new platform is no exception. Complementary products, such as high-speed detectors and lasers, are available to enhance the capabilities of these modules in point-to-multipoint configurations.

The new modules will be showcased at the upcoming European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) , Sept. 22-26, 2024, in Frankfurt, Germany.

