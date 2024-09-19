Solid Rock Community School To Host Free Family-Friendly Community Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Community Event Featuring FREE family fun, Kids Zone, Animal Rescues, Touch-A-Truck Fire Event, S.A.V.E. Animal Clinic, Shopping, Blood Bus and More!

TARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solid Rock Florida will be hosting a free family-friendly community on September 21, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The event will take place at Solid Rock Community School's location, 2801 Keystone Rd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688.Date: September 21, 2024Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PMLocation: Solid Rock Community School, 2801 Keystone Rd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688The community market will feature a variety of activities and vendors for all ages to enjoy. Families can look forward to a Kids Zone with games and activities, as well as animal rescues where they can meet and learn about different animals. The Touch-A-Truck Fire Event will also be a highlight, allowing children to explore and learn about fire trucks and other emergency vehicles. There is also a bounce house, Rock Wall, and playground.In addition to the fun and educational activities, the market will also have a shopping area with local vendors selling a variety of goods. Attendees can also take advantage of the S.A.V.E. Animal Clinic, offering free pet microchips and mini grooms. For those looking to give back, the Blood Bus will be on-site for blood donations. A variety of Free classes are being offered for anyone interested in yogalates, Living Humanely or Health as the Whole Person."We are thrilled to host this community market and provide a fun and educational event for families in Tarpon Springs," said the school's administrator, Wyndi Dayock. "It's a great opportunity for the community to come together and support local businesses. Any money raised from the event will support the school's expansion project, Operation Unify."The event is open to the public and free to attend. Solid Rock Florida encourages everyone to come out and enjoy a day of family fun and community spirit. For more information, please visit the school's website or contact them at (727) 934-0909.The Open-Air Market is not just a celebration of community; it also serves as a fundraiser to support Solid Rock Community School's expansion project, helping to build a brighter future for its students and fostering a stronger community. All proceeds will go directly towards enriching the educational environment and supporting our mission as a local non-profit.“We are excited to bring the community together for a day of family fun, learning, and giving back,” said Wyndi Dayock from Solid Rock Community School.“The funds raised will help us expand our campus and provide our students with even more resources to thrive.”For more information, please contact:Solid Rock Community School2801 Keystone RoadTarpon Springs, FL 34688Phone: (727) 934-0909Email: ...Website:

