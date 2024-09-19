Spotter Global® Announces - Remote Drone IDTM -The World's Lowest Cost Drone Detection System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spotter Global Remote Drone ID

Spotter Global's new product will detect and track remote-ID compliant drones, geo-locate pilots, and enable automated deterrence responses at a low cost.

- Logan Harris - Spotter Global PresidentOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To prevent harm to properties worldwide, Spotter Global® is pleased to announce Remote Drone IDTM. This new security sensor is designed to detect, track, and identify remote ID-compliant drones anywhere in the air 750+ meters away from its installation point with a 360-degree field of view and provide the geolocation of the drone pilot. At a special introductory price of $9,995 USD till the end of 2024, Remote Drone ID is the lowest cost drone detection system on the market.The FAA requires all commercial and recreational drones that need to be registered also must emit a radio-signal ID at 2.4 or 5.8 GHz (see Title 14). Remote Drone ID is a plug and play (PnP) system that constantly monitors the surrounding airspace for these signals and, joined with Spotter's NetworkedIOTM, can automatically trigger PTZ camera cueing as well as system alarms, security personnel notifications, and deterrence measures to deploy whenever a drone crosses into customer-designated geo-referenced high alert zones. This will protect airports, electrical substations, and other properties against all the harms of all careless and clueless drone activity as well as limited instances of criminal drone activity.“Drones are an increasing security concern for many commercial and industrial sites. Unwelcome drone activity can interrupt vital operations, invade privacy, perpetuate cyber attacks, and cause substantial structural damage to critical infrastructure sites, high net worth private properties, data centers, and other locations. Remote Drone ID is a good entry point solution for those who need to know about drone activity around their sites but are not quite ready to make the larger investment required for a Radar Counter Drone System,” says Logan Harris, President of Spotter Global.“We are pleased now to be able to offer a lower cost alternative that will detect the vast majority of drones produced after Sept 2022 with a zero false alarm rate.”Remote Drone ID, consistent with Spotter Global standards, is designed for ease of use, ease of installation with Active POE, low SWaP, low cost, and zero false alarms. Pre-order a Remote Drone ID by contacting .... Initial production units will be delivered to customers before the end of 2024.Spotter Global supports Critical Infrastructure, Mobile Military and Maritime customers across the world with Field Service Engineers and business liaisons stationed around the globe. Our software is built from the ground up with dedicated personnel who ensure the highest quality and concern for customer security in the USA and around the world. We are proud to operate, manufacture, design and assemble our products here in the USA.

