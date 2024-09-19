Adobe Moves PR Business To WE
Date
9/19/2024 10:18:05 AM
(MENAFN- PRovoke)
SAN JOSE, CA - Following a nearly two-decade relationship with Edelman, Adobe has moved the bulk of its North America PR business to WE Communications, PRovoke media has learned.
Sources said the move is part of Adobe's two-part change in North America agency partnerships.
Earlier this year, the tech giant hired Golin for influencer work. Edelman previously handled that part of the business as well.
Adobe's switch to WE builds on a robust relationship that already exists between the creative software company and agency, which handles Adobe PR in markets across APAC.
Adobe's other agency partners include Sunshine Sachs and FGS.
Neither Adobe nor WE would provide comment.
MENAFN19092024000219011063ID1108692851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.