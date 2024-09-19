Adobe Moves PR Business To WE

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN JOSE, CA - Following a nearly two-decade relationship with Edelman, Adobe has moved the bulk of its North America PR business to WE Communications, PRovoke has learned.



Sources said the move is part of Adobe's two-part change in North America agency partnerships.



Earlier this year, the tech giant hired Golin for influencer work. Edelman previously handled that part of the business as well.



Adobe's switch to WE builds on a robust relationship that already exists between the creative software company and agency, which handles Adobe PR in markets across APAC.



Adobe's other agency partners include Sunshine Sachs and FGS.



