President Ilham Aliyev Attends Reopening Of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's House-Museum In Shusha
Date
9/19/2024 10:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 19, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated
in the reopening of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's house-museum in Shusha,
following its restoration, Azernews reports.
