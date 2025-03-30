Trump Adviser Suggests Tariff Plans Remain Fluid Days Before April 2 Implementation

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 31 (IANS) One of US President Donald Trump's top economic advisers declined to say how many countries would be targeted by the President's promised reciprocal tariffs this week and suggested the plans remain fluid.

"President Trump is going to decide how many countries," National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said during an appearance on Fox News on Sunday.

Hassett appeared to indicate the President has not made any final decisions.

"President Trump has a long-run vision of the golden age of America, and we're working really, really hard to get it out there in time. But I can't give you any forward-looking guidance on what's going to happen this week. The President has got a lot of analysis before him, and he's going to make the right choice."

Hassett also expressed confidence that Congressional Republicans will be able to pass the President's tax plan, highlighting Trump's proposed provisions for no taxes on Social Security, tips or overtime pays.

Hassett predicted the plan could pass as soon as this summer.

As the April 2 deadline for implementing new tariffs approaches -- a date US President Donald Trump has dubbed "Liberation Day" --uncertainty looms within the White House and among administration officials regarding the specifics of the impending trade measures.

Despite public assurances aimed at calming markets, internal discord and unpredictable policy shifts have left many questioning the Trump administration's direction.

According to a US media report, top Trump officials, including Vice-President J.D. Vance and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, have privately expressed uncertainty about his exact intentions for the upcoming tariffs.

The Trump administration's unpredictability was exemplified by the recent imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on the auto industry -- a decision made so abruptly that it delayed other White House activities and left industry stakeholders unprepared.

Such sudden policy shifts have increased anxieties among businesses and investors, with Trump saying he "couldn't care less" if automakers raise car prices in response.

The forthcoming 'reciprocal tariffs' are intended to match the duties that other countries impose on US exports, which Trump perceives as unfair trade practices. However, the lack of detailed information has left global trading partners uncertain about how to respond.

Some nations are proactively seeking to mitigate potential impacts.

For example, Canada has launched an "education campaign" across 12 US states, using billboards to highlight the economic drawbacks of tariffs. Messages such as "tariffs are a tax on your grocery bill" aim to inform American consumers about the potential domestic consequences of trade barriers, according to a report by the New York Post.

As the April 2 deadline nears, businesses, consumers, and policymakers remain on edge, awaiting definitive guidance from the White House. The administration's internal divisions and the Trump's unpredictable decision-making process continue to fuel uncertainty, leaving many to speculate on the potential outcomes of "Liberation Day".