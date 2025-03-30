Silver Lake EXEED Supports Dreama Orphan Care Center, Donates Vehicles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its commitment to social responsibility, Silver Lake – EXEED has provided support to Dreama Orphan Care Center by donating two vehicles, reinforcing efforts to foster social solidarity among institutions in both the public and private sectors.

This initiative reflects the company's dedication to supporting Dreama's targeted groups, highlighting its commitment to social responsibility alongside the collective efforts of various entities across the country to serve orphans in Qatar.

Dreama continues its mission to ensure the integration of its children into society and contribute to their stability at all levels by providing comprehensive social, psychological, educational, and healthcare services.

The center extended its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Silver Lake – EXEED for this generous initiative, which underscores its dedication to supporting targeted groups and strengthening efforts in care and empowerment.